BOY SCOUTS FOOD DRIVE

Area shoppers helped to fill several carts with food gathered by Boy Scout Troops 6724 and 724 Saturday at Rechek's Food Pride. Dropping off a can on her way to work is Josephine Nussbaum. Accepting the donation are Jackson Sauer, Mathias Seufzer and Adam Paul.
