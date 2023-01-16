 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball: Poynette at Columbus

Columbus (6-3, 1-1 Capitol North) and Poynette (6-6, 2-0 Capitol North) will play their first of two matchups this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The next matchup will come Feb.17 at Poynette. 

