BOYS HOOPS: Markesan uses monster second half to roll to 59-35 victory over Palmyra-Eagle

OCONOMOWOC — In a span of about 12 hours, members of the Markesan boys basketball team went from not knowing if they would get play another game this season to being just one more win away from a trip to the state tournament.

The Hornets got a team-high 17 points from senior Max Stellmacher, had three others reach double digits in scoring, and used a huge second half to blow things wide open in a 59-35 victory over Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday night at Oconomowoc High School.

The day began with the threat of the boys sectional games being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the game went on as scheduled, though it happened in front of a small crowd of onlookers as each team was limited to 88 tickets to hand out to friends and family members. Those that were lucky enough to get in saw the Hornets put on a show in the second half.

After closing the first half on a 7-3 run to take a 21-18 lead at the break, Markesan (20-5) took control. The key stretch came after Palmyra-Eagle (21-4) took a brief 24-23 lead on a layup by senior Danny Hammond with just over 16 minutes left in the game. The Hornets regained the lead just 10 seconds later on a layup by Stellmacher, and would never look back, as the bucket was the start of a 12-0 run.