SCIL holds December session
The Sauk County Institute of Leadership hosted its fourth monthly session on Dec. 12 at the Sauk Prairie School District Administration Building. SCIL provides leaders from an array of professions across the county with a forum to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge.
The day’s topic centered around authenticity in leadership. Presenters included Jenny Erickson, Morgan McArthur, Rauel LaBreche and Dr. Lori Mueller.
The morning session included a discussion on participants’ crucible moments, defined as a transformative experience through which an individual comes to a new or an altered sense of identity.
In the afternoon, LaBreche, general manager of McFarlanes’ Retail and Service Center shared his passion for theater and leadership by leading a session on applying improv techniques to leadership. LaBreche is a SCIL graduate and president of the board of directors for the non-profit Sauk County Institute of Leadership, Inc.
Mueller, superintendent of the Baraboo School District, shared her perspectives and experiences in authentic leadership during her years of service in public education. Mueller provided more than an hour of one-on-one time to discuss the controversial photo situation from 2018, teacher retention and general questions and observations of the challenges and achievements of rural school districts.
Stasney receives a $1,250 scholarship
Brooke Stasney of Merrimac and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire student was one of 26 students who received a one-year scholarship valued at $1,250 from the WPS Charitable Foundation on Dec. 30.
The Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship benefits children of employees of WPS or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.