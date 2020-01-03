SCIL holds December session

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership hosted its fourth monthly session on Dec. 12 at the Sauk Prairie School District Administration Building. SCIL provides leaders from an array of professions across the county with a forum to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge.

The day’s topic centered around authenticity in leadership. Presenters included Jenny Erickson, Morgan McArthur, Rauel LaBreche and Dr. Lori Mueller.

The morning session included a discussion on participants’ crucible moments, defined as a transformative experience through which an individual comes to a new or an altered sense of identity.

In the afternoon, LaBreche, general manager of McFarlanes’ Retail and Service Center shared his passion for theater and leadership by leading a session on applying improv techniques to leadership. LaBreche is a SCIL graduate and president of the board of directors for the non-profit Sauk County Institute of Leadership, Inc.