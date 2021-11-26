Brush, leaf pickup to end

The final round of brush and leaf pickup is Monday.

City of Beaver Dam residents should place leaves and grass rakings in the terrace area in loose piles for collection; do not put in the street or gutter.

Fruits, nuts and vegetables should be disposed of in garbage cans.

Residents may also continue to dispose of yard waste, year-round, by bringing it to the city garage, 640 S. Center Street, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Saturday hours are done for the season and will resume in April.

No bulk garbage should be placed at the curb until May.