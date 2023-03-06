When Kayla Drake was a child she begged her mother to go into Beaver Dam. Drake lived in Horicon, and if there was a chance to go to Beaver Dam’s Book World, on Front Street, she was eager to take it.

An avid reader and a happy library card holder, Drake loved reading. She enjoyed R.L. Stein’s “Goosebumps” books and all the Sweet Valley High titles.

Little did Drake know then that, as an adult, she would add the words bookstore owner to her title. On Saturday, Rosalee Book Boutique is having its grand opening at 234 S. Spring St., next door to Dam Chicken.

It will be the first bookstore in Beaver Dam since Book World closed in 2014. The closest bookstores since have been in Fond du Lac and Madison. No longer, thanks to Drake and her drive to make reading and literacy available to locals.

“I want it to be a place to share this love of reading,” she said. “I want it to grow literacy in our community.”

Book World was her world as a child. It had been in operation for 27 years. She’s hoping her Rosalee Book Boutique will be a world of wonder for all ages when it opens this weekend.

The well-appointed store has about 1,000 titles. Drake is eager to expand the inventory when the business takes hold. She will also have a selection of used books. She’s hoping to use some of those proceeds to help further the work of nonprofits in the community that value literacy, including libraries, schools and more.

“I’m looking forward to meeting other people who love to read,” Drake said.

Reading was sparked in her again amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A nurse at Watertown Regional Medical Center, Drake’s job was stressful, and she was feeling a lot of anxiety with the tumult of the years-long pandemic. “Reading was my outlet,” she said.

With that, her lifelong thoughts of opening a bookstore came clearer into focus. To her, it was COVID’s silver lining. “I always wanted to open a bookstore,” she said. “Books have always been an important part of my life.”

At the hospital, coworkers would come to her looking for book recommendations. Some never read much at all. After reading a book or two that Drake chose, they were hooked. “It’s great sharing this love I have,” she said.

With the hospital’s help, her coworkers began shifting their schedules around so Drake could pursue her dream of the store. With the help of friends, it’s come into fruition.

With an initial thought in September 2022, it’s become a reality faster than Drake could have imagined. “There is so much support in this community.”

She remembers, as the bookstore was still just an idea in her head, shopping at the local Walmart, looking for a book. A stranger, perusing the titles nearby, said to her, “Wouldn’t it be great if Beaver Dam had a bookstore?”

It would be grand. With its official opening Saturday, and a grand opening celebration to be scheduled in April, Drake is looking forward to spreading the love of reading. With thoughts of book clubs, children’s readings, and reading specialists at the store for children who might be struggling with literacy, Drake hopes Rosalee Book Boutique will be a special place for the community to gather.

As a child, for Drake, that place was Beaver Dam’s Book World. Now, thanks to Drake, that place is Beaver Dam again with her bookstore Rosalee Book Boutique, a lifetime’s dream.