A pandemic reality: State tourism spending drops 28.3%; Dane County down 42.5% in 2020

Activities such as biking, fishing, camping, paddling and hiking all helped stem the losses for several northern counties. Vilas County, home to over 1,300 lakes and miles of bike trails, saw spending dip by 3.9%, Bayfield County on Lake Superior saw a decrease of 2.7% while Ashland County was down 7.8%. Trempealeau County, which ranks 53rd in spending, saw the smallest decline at 1.9% to $27.4 million.

No fanfare

The overall economic impact of tourism in Wisconsin dropped 22.3% to $17.3 billion while in Dane County the overall impact was down 30.1% to $1.6 billion, according to the numbers from Tourism Economics, which was commissioned by the state to study spending.

The state Department of Tourism normally trumpets its annual spending report and in years past has given the Wisconsin State Journal embargoed data to prepare stories about what are typically positive trends in tourism spending.

But this year the numbers were not released to media by the state, there was no advance notice nor even a press release. Acting Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers has not issued a statement about the numbers and could not be reached for comment. She replaced Sara Meaney, who left the position in November after two years on the job.