Alliant Energy proposes $515 million solar developments; MGE buys into wind farm

Alliant Energy plans to buy and construct six more solar farms for $515 million to meet its goal of 1,000 megawatts of solar power in Wisconsin by 2023, the company announced Wednesday.

The six projects would add 414 megawatts — enough to power about 100,000 typical homes for a year — to the company’s grid, pending regulatory approval from the Public Service Commission.

With approval, Alliant would develop solar farms in Dodge, Grant, Green, Rock and Waushara counties and would purchase another plant — being developed by National Grid Renewables — in Dodge County.

Alliant requested approval last year to purchase six other projects under development by other companies totaling 675 megawatts in the state for about $900 million. That proposal is still awaiting the PSC’s response.

All 12 projects are expected to come online by the end of 2023, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin company David de Leon said, surpassing the company’s goal of owning and operating more than 1,000 megawatts of solar in Wisconsin.