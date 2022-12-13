For a local Peruvian soccer player, he made a pitch for the life he wanted and started SUDA FC Soccer Academy

In one’s life you have a game plan. Sometimes that game plan is to play a game. That game being soccer.

Jose Daniel Gamarra Vila’s life was soccer. As a child, on the streets of Huancayo, in Peru, he’d play soccer with his neighborhood chums. He’d play soccer in the streets, in parking lots, in weedy, empty seedy city squares, in parks trampled through with budding soccer stars. They wanted to be the next Pele; the next Messi; the next Ronaldo; the next Cubillas.

For Jose, his dream was to become a professional soccer player. And the boy was good. He played hard and played well and made his way to Lima, Peru’s capital, and kept playing soccer, cleats tied tight and the ball always close to his speedy feet.

But, then his dreams seemingly ended. He got cut from the team. He was 17 years old. He had known nothing else in his life but playing soccer. “It was devastating,” he said, now 31 years old with a child of his own. The teenager he was in Lima had no mentors, no guidance. Without soccer, what was he to do?

“In Peru,” he said, “soccer was the way out to build your future. What are you supposed to do without it? In reality, it’s really hard to become a professional soccer player. Only a few make it.”

The teammates that he played with back then? Most all didn’t make it to become professional soccer players. They did, however, become doctors, engineers, restaurant owners. “Most turned out OK.”

In one’s life you have a game plan, but that game can be unpredictable (Jose picked Brazil to win this year’s World Cup and they lost to Croatia). Things have turned out OK for Jose, too.

He went to college. Took an exchange program. Worked construction. Worked restaurants. Started a family. He’s in Baraboo, now, far from the Peruvian streets of his youth, teaching youth soccer at SUDA FC Soccer Academy for the last two years.

It’s his full time job. “It’s not a job if it’s your passion,” he said, surrounded by bags of soccer balls, plastic cones for dribbling drills, mesh jerseys, posters of soccer stars on the walls.

This week he opens a small retail space next to his indoor soccer academy on East Street in Baraboo. It’s inside the Baraboo Arts Banquet and Events Center. He’ll sell soccer shoes, jerseys, water bottles, soccer balls, and more. He’s excited about the new expansion.

When he started the academy he had all of a handful of children playing. He couldn’t field a team with how few soccer players signed up those first efforts. Now, he’s having a hard time keeping up with demand. It’s a good problem to have. He has around 70 children signed up for the winter.

“I love watching them grow,” he said. “Watching them learn.”

SUDA Soccer Academy is a local soccer training company with the purpose of soccer player development. The business has year-round offerings and provides training to local community soccer organizations and clubs. SUDA’s staff also provided one-on-one instruction, small group instruction, and team trainings.

Soccer players range in age from 6 to 19. Programs include morning interval trainings, private lessons, recreational soccer, club players, pick-up night games, and more.

All the while, Jose Daniel Gamarra Vila has one thing top of mind: give the children more than just soccer skills. Give them the opportunity to succeed at the game, yes, but, also, help them become mentally stronger individuals who can take on the game of life.

“I want to give them guidance,” he said, remembering that he didn’t get enough of that when he was on the soccer pitches of Peru. “It’s more than soccer. It’s a life experience.”

He’s excited for the retail space opening and for the growth of his operation. “Soccer is the best thing that ever happened to me and I couldn’t be happier to do what I love for a living.”

Having a game plan is good to have, even if that game plan changes. It’s good to have goals. It’s good to win at something called life.