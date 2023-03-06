On May 19, 47 employees at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam will be without jobs. This, after Marshfield Clinic Health System recently announced their plan to lay off 222 workers throughout Wisconsin.

Filing notice with the state Department of Workforce Development, Marshfield Clinic Health System's Chief Human Resources Officer Terri Newmier wrote: "Pursuant to applicable state law, notice is hereby given of our intent to displace 222 workers, located within the State of Wisconsin. The anticipated layoff date will be May 19, 2023." The notice continued, "All affected employees will be notified between March 1, 2023 and March 15, 2023 of these reductions in force. This planned action is expected to be permanent."

The Beaver Dam facility's reductions include seven lead teachers, six teachers, three guest services ambassadors, two administrative secretaries, two home health/hospital aides, two pharmacists, two registered nurses, and several other employees in various departments.

In a press release, Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System said, "We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful." Dr. Turney continued, "Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization."

Overall, the organization is cutting approximately 3% of its employee base.

The organization, founded in 1916, serves Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula with more than 1,600 providers comprising over 170 specialties. They have 15 primary operations including locations in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Minocqua, Rice Lake, Weston, and elsewhere.

The press release noted that the decision comes against a backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses, and reduction in reimbursements.

Systemwide, the Beaver Dam facility had the most layoffs of any Marshfield Clinic Health System location.