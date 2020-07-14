Arby’s anticipates October opening in Reedsburg

A popular fast food restaurant chain is currently under development in Reedsburg and is scheduled to open later this fall.
Construction crews are remodeling the building at 2000 E. Main Street in what used to be a Burger King into an Arby’s. Reedsburg officials also announced the development in a July 10 post to its Facebook page.
LH Holdings, the developer in the project, obtained their permits to start development about two weeks ago, said property owner Richard Lynn, who is also a partner with LH Holdings.
The 3,200 square foot building will have a drive thru and is expected to be completed in October, Lynn said. He said it is the first development Lynn Holdings has invested in in Reedsburg.
Lynn said he expressed interest in setting up a franchise in Reedsburg because the company owns the building and the franchisees like the location of the city of just over 9,700 residents.
“The building there is built for a restaurant so it’s already what we need,” he said.
The company is also developing another Arby’s restaurant in Portage complete with a new three-tenant building constructed from the ground up, which is also scheduled for completion this fall.
Arby’s has more than 3,400 locations around the United States and Canada with 89 in Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin Dells, Tomah, Columbus and Beaver Dam, according to the fast food chain’s website.
Prior to Arby’s deciding to set up shop in Reedsburg, the building at the Main Street location had been vacant for about four years following Burger King’s closure in 2016. City Administrator Tim Becker said he talked with Lynn for about a year and a half about bringing an Arby’s to Reedsburg.
Becker said the construction of the Arby’s is a private development, so no city money is being dedicated towards the project.
He expressed excitement with Arby’s coming to Reedsburg because it diversifies the dining options to the city.
“I think Arby’s recognizes the city is growing and they will have a pretty substantial customer base that they can draw from to ensure the success of the restaurant,” he said.
Franchisee Jeremy Ostrowski referred to his business partner and sister Jennifer Ostrowski for further comment about the Reedsburg development. Jennifer Ostrowski did not return a July 14 voicemail seeking further comment before deadline.
According to a June 15 article in the Portage Daily Register, the family currently owns 10 Arby’s restaurants, all in Wisconsin, and is now constructing another one in Westfield. The Westfield Arby’s is expected to open in September.
For the past year, Reedsburg has mainly focus on housing with apartments such as Huntington Park Apartments and Walnut Flat Apartments coming into the city. That housing entity, mixed with interested business developers, creates growth for the city.
“The more people you have in town, the more options they are going to want as far as dining out and things like that,” Becker said. “I think a diversity of available restaurants is an important thing especially as the community continues to grow.”
Becker said officials are always in discussions with businesses interested in Reedsburg.
“You’re always doing that type of recruitment,” Becker said.
Portage Daily Register reporter Noah Vernau contributed to this report.
