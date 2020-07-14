Arby’s anticipates October opening in Reedsburg

Arby’s has more than 3,400 locations around the United States and Canada with 89 in Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin Dells, Tomah, Columbus and Beaver Dam, according to the fast food chain’s website.

Prior to Arby’s deciding to set up shop in Reedsburg, the building at the Main Street location had been vacant for about four years following Burger King’s closure in 2016. City Administrator Tim Becker said he talked with Lynn for about a year and a half about bringing an Arby’s to Reedsburg.

Becker said the construction of the Arby’s is a private development, so no city money is being dedicated towards the project.

He expressed excitement with Arby’s coming to Reedsburg because it diversifies the dining options to the city.

“I think Arby’s recognizes the city is growing and they will have a pretty substantial customer base that they can draw from to ensure the success of the restaurant,” he said.

Franchisee Jeremy Ostrowski referred to his business partner and sister Jennifer Ostrowski for further comment about the Reedsburg development. Jennifer Ostrowski did not return a July 14 voicemail seeking further comment before deadline.