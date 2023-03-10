“Belco is an incredible company and we are so fortunate to have them in the City of Portage.” This, from Keith Klafke, Portage Chief of Police.

“Belco provides great service and we have been very satisfied.” That, from Wayne Smith, Lodi Chief of Police.

“Belco’s service, knowledge, and turnaround time are exactly what we are looking for.” This, from Ryan La Broscian, Baraboo Police Department Captain.

“Belco employees are top-notch…They have done great work for us over the years.” That, from Adam Rogge, Poynette Chief of Police.

Law enforcement might like Belco, a one-stop shop for emergency vehicle outfitting, that has recently moved to Portage near the Portage Enterprise Center, because the owners, Tony Belay and Ben Colrud, were once law enforcement officers themselves. That’s one reason. They know how to make a squad car more efficient and user friendly, having spent a good deal of their careers in them.

Another reason: They’re efficient and do good work. “We just thought we could do better,” Belay said of the impetus to start the business of outfitting emergency vehicles.

The two came up with the business idea while serving. They thought vehicles could be improved. There was no one specializing in outfitting police cars, ambulances, firetrucks, and the like. They thought they could provide something other companies couldn’t. They were right.

Belco started in Belay’s two-car garage in 2010. Their first customer was the DeForest Police Department asking for a push bumper on a Crown Victoria. The business expanded to Lodi in 2012. They were in that location until 2017. They moved again to Poynette. They stayed there until they moved to Portage. Their new location has 3.5 acres of land and has parking for 80 cars, all with a building designed for future expansion.

They’ll need it. Their customer list is loyal and growing. They provide service to 130 police agencies in the state. Also, 72 sheriffs offices. They also do work for federal agencies, such as the FBI, the US Marshals Service, and railroad police. All that, and also they service all of the Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resource’s vehicles, including boats, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, and more.

They also build around 200 vehicles each year.

“We provide service for law enforcement, fire, EMS, and more.” said Colrud. “It’s important that we do it right. Our work needs to work in extreme situations.” He said, “It can never fail.”

So, the two make sure Belco never fails and provides the best service possible.

A client might come in for emergency lighting systems, or a prisoner partition; a radio console or a siren. A client might need gun locks and mounts, or K-9 transport and tactical storage cabinets. A client might come in for graphics to be affixed to the side of their emergency vehicle, or a sign for the operations. A client might deliver Belco a Dodge Charger off the lot. It’ll be Belco’s job to turn it into a patrol car. They can do that in a handful of days.

They turn out about five squad cars a week and service countless other vehicles in between.

If the client can’t get to them, Belco goes to the client.

“Some of these agencies only have one vehicle,” Colrud said. “If it’s out, they can’t do their job effectively. They need immediate service.” Belco (so named because of the first letters of the co-owners’ last names) has three service vehicles that go on the road.

That road has taken them all over Wisconsin. Their clients are all over the state: Lake Delton and Door County; Eau Claire and Stoughton; Wausau and Park Falls.

Though they just moved to their new Portage location, they’re already thinking upon the future and expanding further.

There are challenges. Supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on them. Also, with growth, comes a need to find quality employees. They’re currently looking for individuals who have strong problem-solving skills and are willing to learn. Belco will train new employees.

Mechanical skills are encouraged but not required. Belay said, “Our installation technician might not have ever held a screwdriver in his hand in his life. He’s one of our best employees.”

Police chiefs agree that Belco’s chief attribute is the work they do.

“Being law enforcement officers,” Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said, “they have a sound understanding of our needs. They provide an outstanding and unmatched quality of service.”

When their service as officers ended, their service to the emergency community started. Belco’s road to the future, now in Portage, is alit with flashing lights and a siren or two.