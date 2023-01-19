Bill Noll looks back at the Tamarack

In an issue of the Portage Daily Register in the early 1970s, feature writer Dorothy McCarthy wrote, briefly, about the Silver Coach Tavern. “It has been a railroad coach moved to the site and converted to a tavern.” She continued, “The original coach fronts the building that includes a small lounge, a storeroom, and the kitchen of the resident owners.”

It was in the early 1970s when a young man from Lodi, Bill Noll, who had thoughts of being a conservation warden, sat inside the Silver Coach Tavern. He sat there, maybe, with a burger and a beer, mulling things over. He sat there, maybe, with his friends with a pizza in front of him. With his life in front of him, too, he made a decision.

He’d buy the Silver Coach Tavern. He’d change the name of it to Tamarack Pizza. He’d take a pizza recipe he got in Madison and make pizza. He’d make burgers. He’d make delicious steak sandwiches and lasagna. He’d grind his own meat. He’d make reuben sandwiches and fry up a lot of onion rings. He’d make BLTs. He’d make meatballs by hand. He’d make sub sandwiches and fistfuls of french fries. He’d make comfort food and make a comfortable life for himself.

That’s what Bill Noll did.

Some 50 years later, not much has changed, though, also, everything’s changed. His life was spent slinging burgers, tossing pizza pies, and building community.

“This city’s been very good to me,” he said, sitting in the very rail car he sat in 50 years prior, as waitstaff attended to the bustling lunch crowd, eager for good food at good prices with good company. Noll said, “Generations have come through. The Tamarack is an institution.”

In December, Noll decided to sell the restaurant. The new owner is Joyce Dregne. “She’s liking it already,” Noll said at the table he made himself, on a chair he made himself. “She’ll do fine,” he said with a wink, “just so long as she doesn’t change anything.”

The place is, virtually, the same as it was when he bought the place in 1973. He’s proud of it.

“Nothing’s changed. It’s been the same menu for 50 years.” He smiled, “The prices have gone up a little.” The original menu hangs overhead.

A jumbo cheeseburger runs $6.40. Cheese curds are $5.75. The spicy jumbo sausage patty is $8.50.

“My favorite memory,” Noll said, “is taking care of all the customers.”

He likes a good sausage, mushroom, and onion pizza, though he gravitates toward the burgers. “You know how McDonald’s says they’ve served billions of burgers? Well, I can tell you, I’ve served millions of burgers. Millions of them.”

Millions of burgers, he’s made, and millions of memories. The families who come by again and again. They have memories. The next generation does, too. And the generation after that.

The sports teams have memories. Tamarack Pizza has sponsored many a team. Noll was an avid softball player in his younger days. Little league teams have, for decades, been sponsored by Tamarack Pizza. Bowling teams have, too.

“I’m sponsored one bowling team since 1973,” he said with a laugh, “and they’re still playing.”

A woman approached. “I’ve missed you, Bill,” she said, hugging him.

“I love you,” he said. “I love you.” They worked together at the restaurant for a long while.

The soup of the day is under $5. The baked lasagna is $11.25.

He’ll spend his time now with other pursuits. “Travel some,” he said. There’s elk hunting up north. There’s fishing near the Arctic Circle.

The Tamarack won’t ever be far though. He still comes in a couple of times a week. “I see a lot of people,” he said. “Some, I haven’t seen in years.”

One year goes by, and then another. And then a decade goes by. Then, one may be sitting with a burger and fries, 50 years on, older, wiser, and feeling part of something beyond a small tavern in a small town.

Maybe, part of families not your own. They, with their pizza parties and celebrations. Maybe, a part of a larger community. One that never changes and always does.

Noll looked at some customers walking in Tamarack Pizza’s front door. He smiled. He said, “I’ve lived a good life living in this little restaurant here.”