Dells' Asgard Axe Throwing planning outdoor expansion

The amount of customers who visit the establishment fluctuates from week to week, with some weeks slower than others.

“I think this year it’s been really weird for everyone,” Nick Marcum, co-owner of Asgard Axe Throwing said. “Some weeks are really good, some weeks are really bad. You just don’t know.”

Asgard Axe Throwing is taking several precautions with the pandemic and following the health guidelines issued by the state and county. Bigger groups, like a business looking to host an employee party or a family reunion, can schedule an event this fall. Because of the facility’s large size, if the group has 50 or more people, Asgard Axe Throwing will close to the public for social distancing.

Besides the outside, Mitchell said there are also plans to develop the restaurant's 3,000 square foot lower level inside the building from a storage area into a new attraction. The new addition could come in spring 2021, he said. He didn’t release any further details because it is still in the works.

“It’s going to be fun,” Mitchell said of the coming attraction. “It’s going to be great. It’s going to be something more of a draw to the downtown Dells.”