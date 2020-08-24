Dells' Asgard Axe Throwing planning outdoor expansion

Asgard Axe Throwing plans to expand its business to include a small outdoor seating area, which could further develop in the future.
On Aug. 17, the Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved to amend the premises description for the establishment to extend its Class B Beer/Class C Wine License to include the sidewalk area in front the building for a temporary outdoor seating area, contingent on a prorated fee structure for the changes. The plan also includes renting two city tables for the year to place outside the facility on each side of the building next to the entrance.
Owner Dennis Mitchell said Aug. 19 the outdoor seating idea is to give customers an option to eat, drink and hang out while also attracting people to the business at 714 Oak St., next to the police station. He said signs will be posted informing people of the fine for drinking off property.
With school starting soon and winter approaching, the idea is to start small with a temporary structure and perhaps develop it into a more permanent outdoor seating area next spring, which also might include a small bar, Mitchell said. Plans for the potential expansion would require further approval from city officials.
While some restaurants around the nation are adapting due to COVID-19 to include additional outdoor seating, Mitchell said the pandemic isn't the reason outdoor seating was added. He said outdoor seating is a feature the venue planned to offer all along.
The business had just opened for one weekend in its new building when Gov. Tony Evers’ issued the Safer at Home mandate, shutting down all restaurants' dine-in service across the state to slow the spread of the virus. A menu hadn't even been implemented and a kitchen wasn't developed. So instead of rushing to serve take-out, work was done to remodel small updates at the location, from painting to building nicer bathroom stalls to prepare for reopening.
“Just making it a more comfortable and nicer facility,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said all ten staff members helped complete the updates during the duration of the stay at home order. While there was fear they might lose staff with the extra $600 in unemployment benefits on top of state unemployment funds implemented earlier in the pandemic, Mitchell said all staff members returned to work when the business received assistance from the PPP loan.
“That was a big deal for us,” Mitchell said. “It lets us know our staff does care.”
The business reopened the same week following the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturning the order in May. Mitchell said Aug. 19 business is starting to pick back up but not having the group parties in the summer and spring break affected business.
“Missing out on spring break I imagine for most businesses in the Dells, restaurants and attractions alike, were just probably hurt pretty bad,” Mitchell said. “I mean, spring break is a big deal for us.”
The amount of customers who visit the establishment fluctuates from week to week, with some weeks slower than others.
“I think this year it’s been really weird for everyone,” Nick Marcum, co-owner of Asgard Axe Throwing said. “Some weeks are really good, some weeks are really bad. You just don’t know.”
Asgard Axe Throwing is taking several precautions with the pandemic and following the health guidelines issued by the state and county. Bigger groups, like a business looking to host an employee party or a family reunion, can schedule an event this fall. Because of the facility’s large size, if the group has 50 or more people, Asgard Axe Throwing will close to the public for social distancing.
Besides the outside, Mitchell said there are also plans to develop the restaurant's 3,000 square foot lower level inside the building from a storage area into a new attraction. The new addition could come in spring 2021, he said. He didn’t release any further details because it is still in the works.
“It’s going to be fun,” Mitchell said of the coming attraction. “It’s going to be great. It’s going to be something more of a draw to the downtown Dells.”
Leagues are also starting back up again and might be expanded with the business recently affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League. League play is on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays and will hopefully expand to additional days.
Mitchell is optimistic people will continue to visit the Dells in the off-season to bring back lost business from the regular season.
“Our restaurants need it, our bars need it, we need people to come back,” he said. “Hopefully, things will get better for the whole city for the fall.”
