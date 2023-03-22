“My job is to make Sauk County the most livable place in America.”

This, from Thomas Cox, the new Executive Director of the Sauk County Development Corporation. Coming from Colorado, Cox started in his role in November. His wife and son will be joining him in Sauk County this May.

“I love it here,” Cox said. “I’m eager to start the work. Talking is great. Action is better.”

Cox is eager to make a difference and have an impact in his new role. He is eager to set goals and achieve them.

“Economic development isn’t an end game,” he said. “Small things go a long way to make things better. Small changes can have a big impact.” He continued, “I want the next generation to feel the impact of what we’re doing now.”

Now, the Sauk County Development Corporation has one full-time staff member and one part-time staff member. The organization also has a board of directors who are comprised of Sauk County business and community leaders, from Spring Green to Lake Delton; Baraboo to Reedsburg. The organization’s website states, “The mission of the Sauk County Development Corporation is to promote and retain the diverse economic vitality of Sauk County and its individual communities.”

Cox sees the organization as a connective tissue for the area, building relationships with wide swaths of the community, from small businesses to school districts; hospitals to construction companies; farmers to nonprofit organizations.

“We want Sauk County to be the best it can possibly be,” Cox said.

Cox, himself, is new to the area. The 33-year-old, now residing in Baraboo, is originally from the United Kingdom. He attended the University of Sunderland.

For the last eight years he worked for the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation located in Estes Park, Colorado. It struck him, while working there, that he wasn’t able to afford to actually live in the community he was supporting.

He applied for the Sauk County job.

“I want my son to be brought up here,” Cox said. “Sauk County is community focused. There’s space for us here. There are small towns here perfect for families.”

His own family, included. After the school year is out in Colorado, Cox’s family will be joining him in Baraboo.

Taking stock of the organization is one of the first orders of business for the new director. He is learning where the organization has been, where it currently is, and where it can go.

“The organization is great. I am looking forward to change it to make it greater,” Cox said.

He is currently revamping the organization’s current strategic plan. He hopes a new finished strategic plan will be in place by the end of the year.

Wanting to increase operating capacity, be an organization that is proactive rather than reactive, setting achievable goals with the resources available, finding new resources, and listening to community stakeholders about what they want and how to achieve that, are all on the forefront of Cox’s mind.

“If we do 1% better today than yesterday our children will be better and our children’s children will be better,” Cox said. “If we do the work every day, this place will be the most livable place in America.”

He’s not suggesting that Sauk County will become another Madison or another Milwaukee. That’s not what he wants and not what he’s striving toward. He wants to make Sauk County the best Sauk County can be.

“What we do today changes tomorrow,” he said.