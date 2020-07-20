Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg cancels August wine walk due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Distinctly Downtown, Reedsburg’s annual wine walk, is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The group's Co-Chairperson Kari Walker said the committee made the decision to cancel the wine walk because of the rising case numbers in COVID-19 reported by the Sauk County Health Department. The group also made the announcement through its public Facebook page in a July 16 post.

Walker said it would also be challenging to follow guidelines for social distancing to keep people safe during the event if it were still held.

“There’s not socially distancing on a wine walk,” Walker said. “You’re walking with a group of friends, you’re passing a group of friends, you’re waiting in line behind a group of people to get your wine sample. There is literally no way to follow guidelines. You just can’t do it.”

For the establishments hosting a stop, guidelines for sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch areas after every use in the middle of serving a crowd would also be difficult.

“In the height of things during a wine walk, all you are doing is sampling wine and making sure people get their delicious appetizer,” she said. “You can’t be doing other things.”