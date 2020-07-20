Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg cancels August wine walk due to COVID-19

Distinctly Downtown, Reedsburg’s annual wine walk, is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The group's Co-Chairperson Kari Walker said the committee made the decision to cancel the wine walk because of the rising case numbers in COVID-19 reported by the Sauk County Health Department. The group also made the announcement through its public Facebook page in a July 16 post.
Walker said it would also be challenging to follow guidelines for social distancing to keep people safe during the event if it were still held.
“There’s not socially distancing on a wine walk,” Walker said. “You’re walking with a group of friends, you’re passing a group of friends, you’re waiting in line behind a group of people to get your wine sample. There is literally no way to follow guidelines. You just can’t do it.”
For the establishments hosting a stop, guidelines for sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch areas after every use in the middle of serving a crowd would also be difficult.
“In the height of things during a wine walk, all you are doing is sampling wine and making sure people get their delicious appetizer,” she said. “You can’t be doing other things.”
The county health department announced July 14 it's seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with a total of 75 new cases discovered in the first 13 days, contributing to a total of 182 cases. As of July 19, the county has reported 216 confirmed cases with 156 recovered and 57 active cases, according to the Sauk County Public Health Department’s website.
This year’s wine walk would’ve been in August with a Roaring 20s theme. Walker said it’s the first time the wine walk has been cancelled in its history.
Reedsburg’s wine walk was typically held on a biannual basis with spring and fall dates in previous years. Last year, the committee decided to move from hosting a spring wine walk to a date in August to compete less with other wine walks normally held in the region during that time. Other areas, like the Wisconsin Dells have announced the cancellation of its spring wine walk due to the pandemic.
Walker said a decision on next year’s theme will be made in January 2021 and an announcement will be made about next year’s event “when the time is right.”
080819-reed-gallery-wine024
Jessica and Jamie
Jamie takes picture of Nancy
Lou opens wine
080819-reed-gallery-wine020
080819-reed-gallery-wine017
Bredan and Marsha talk
080819-reed-gallery-wine007
Arielle and Lea
080819-reed-gallery-wine008
080819-reed-gallery-wine009
080819-reed-gallery-wine027
080819-reed-gallery-wine015
080819-reed-gallery-wine010
080819-reed-gallery-wine011
080819-reed-gallery-wine012
080819-reed-gallery-wine013
080819-reed-gallery-wine014
080819-reed-gallery-wine016
080819-reed-gallery-wine025
080819-reed-gallery-wine018
080819-reed-gallery-wine019
080819-reed-gallery-wine021
Courtney and Tammy talk
080819-reed-gallery-wine022
080819-reed-gallery-wine023
080819-reed-gallery-wine026
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.