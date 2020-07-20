Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg cancels August wine walk due to COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg cancels August wine walk due to COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Distinctly Downtown, Reedsburg’s annual wine walk, is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The group's Co-Chairperson Kari Walker said the committee made the decision to cancel the wine walk because of the rising case numbers in COVID-19 reported by the Sauk County Health Department. The group also made the announcement through its public Facebook page in a July 16 post. 

Walker said it would also be challenging to follow guidelines for social distancing to keep people safe during the event if it were still held.

“There’s not socially distancing on a wine walk,” Walker said. “You’re walking with a group of friends, you’re passing a group of friends, you’re waiting in line behind a group of people to get your wine sample. There is literally no way to follow guidelines. You just can’t do it.”

For the establishments hosting a stop, guidelines for sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch areas after every use in the middle of serving a crowd  would also be difficult.

“In the height of things during a wine walk, all you are doing is sampling wine and making sure people get their delicious appetizer,” she said. “You can’t be doing other things.”

The county health department announced July 14 it's seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with a total of 75 new cases discovered in the first 13 days, contributing to a total of 182 cases. As of July 19, the county has reported 216 confirmed cases with 156 recovered and 57 active cases, according to the Sauk County Public Health Department’s website.

This year’s wine walk would’ve been in August with a Roaring 20s theme. Walker said it’s the first time the wine walk has been cancelled in its history.

Reedsburg’s wine walk was typically held on a biannual basis with spring and fall dates in previous years. Last year, the committee decided to move from hosting a spring wine walk to a date in August to compete less with other wine walks normally held in the region during that time. Other areas, like the Wisconsin Dells have announced the cancellation of its spring wine walk due to the pandemic.

Walker said a decision on next year’s theme will be made in January 2021 and an announcement will be made about next year’s event “when the time is right.”

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How masks are reshaping the face of the retail economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News