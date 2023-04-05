“I don’t want to tell you how to write your story,” said Manoucher Madani inside the supper club that he ran with his wife, Pat, for nearly 50 years, telling me how to write my story. He said, “Have it not be about us as much as it is about this community.”

This, then, is not a story about the Madani family. It’s a story about the Portage community.

“They took us in,” he said. “We were strangers and they supported us. They encouraged us. They were friendly to us. It’s been a privilege. They’ve made this a great experience.”

This is not a story about the Madani family’s experience. It’s a story about a restaurant, a supper club since they bought it in 1976, a place for people to gather, sip an Old Fashioned, eat prime rib, enjoy a Friday fish fry, celebrate, commiserate, enjoy each other’s company in a place that seems both frozen in time, but also, always current, as generation upon generation come in for a good meal.

Trail’s Lounge, the place the Madani family has owned for decades, was a place like that – where strangers, like Manoucher and Pat walked in and, after a meal, friends walked out. Where locals walk in, and after, something like family is forged before they walk out, all done over a stiff drink or those amazing corn fritters.

The Trail’s Lounge Supper Club’s last supper was at the end of March. The Madani family have retired and sold the business. They’re eager now to relax, to visit family. They have children to visit. They can visit them in Los Angeles, and Indianapolis, and Paris.

Of course, their family was also all those they served (thousands upon thousands of meals) at the supper club. But this isn’t their story, it’s the story of those they served.

“It was a place to see friends,” said Pat, sitting not far from the bar her husband stood behind for decades. “He remembered everyone’s name the first time,” she marveled, “and remembered what they drank, too.”

“It was a place,” Pat said, “to meet up with friends, with family, to talk to people. It was a place to tell stories.”

Pat grew up around restaurants. When she was a child there was a restaurant her father owned named after her on Regent Street in downtown Madison where she grew up. “I remember playing in the storage room in that café.”

She, admittedly, wasn’t a cook. The chef she knew best was Boyardee. The only Mac she knew came from a Kraft box.

At the Trail’s Lounge she was proud of being a consummate hostess.

“I liked organizing,” she said. “On a busy night, orchestrating it. Talking to people. I have so many favorite memories.”

It is impossible for Pat to pick individual moments when the warmth of the community washes over her. When you seat newlyweds underneath the stained glass. When you seat a family celebrating a birthday under the teepee shaped windows. When you laugh with neighbors near the totem pole by the bar. When, after close, you work with, and thank, your dedicated employees.

“We wouldn’t be here without them,” Manoucher said. “We’ve had employees here for 20, 30, 40 years. We’ve have people here since the beginning,” he said. People like Rita and Mike; Matt and Diane; Karen and Reece. “They’re family.”

This isn’t a story about the Mandani family. It’s about the family created inside a building that served twice-baked potatoes and liver with bacon and onions; walleye pike and baked ham; poor man’s lobster and porterhouse steak.

Of course, there was more served than chicken and shrimp; ribs and whiskey. Hospitality was served. Kindness was served. Friendship was served. Love was served.

Art, too. Pat was honored to showcase local artists on the Trail’s Lounge walls. She’d done it for decades. “It’s important to have art,” she said. “There weren’t a lot of places to show it."

She wanted to show art and it was her artistry, and her husband, to have a place for people to gather.

The restaurant was recently sold to Humberto Bravo. It will reopen later this year as Nachos Mexican Restaurant. It will be a place that will start its own history, its own memories, its own stories.

In the meantime, this story is not about Manoucher and Pat Madani, who are nearly overwhelmed with all the work that’s been done at the restaurant, all the history that has been made there, all the support that they’ve had over the years.

“It’s never been work,” Manoucher said, standing at the Trail’s Lounge bar for one of the last times. “It’s been a wonderful life.”