Frac sand producer Covia files for bankruptcy; $1B cost reduction plan proposed

Another Wisconsin sand mine operator is facing bankruptcy as the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices continue to shake the industry.

Covia, which owns permitted mines and plants in Columbia, Dunn, Monroe, Pierce and Waupaca counties, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, saying a restructuring plan negotiated with lenders will eliminate more than $1 billion in fixed costs.

The Ohio-based company said it has more than $250 million cash on hand that will allow the company to continue operation during the proceedings.

CEO Richard Navarre said the bankruptcy was brought on by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and “recent energy price shocks” that significantly affected Covia’s customers, which include oil and gas producers who use sand to prop open cracks in underground rock formations.

Along with the pandemic, which has triggered a global recession, oil prices plunged in March when the 13-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.