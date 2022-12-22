Gov. Evers scoops up a holiday gift: Poop Bingo

Gov. Tony Evers’ “No. 1” gift purchased recently at the Spring Green General Store had to do with “No. 2.”

Celebrating “Shop Small Wisconsin,” encouraging Wisconsinites to shop local small businesses during the holidays, Evers and the First Lady visited the independently-owned shop and purchased some holiday gifts, including a purple gemstone necklace and the popular children’s game, Poop Bingo.

“From Spring Green to Superior and everywhere in between, we have thousands of small businesses across our state where you can find the perfect, one-of-a-kind gift for your loved ones this holiday season,” Evers said. “Like Poop Bingo, which Kathy and I know the grandkids will get a real kick out of this Christmas.”

Poop Bingo is an illustrated poop-themed bingo game that tests a child’s ability to match the animal with the animal’s, well, poop. For them to “doo” well, children will begin learning that wombat poop is cubed, penguin poop comes out in colored squirts, and dung beetles really like dung.

The game is one of Spring Green General Store’s best sellers.

According to a press release put out by the shop, Evers came to Spring Green earlier in the year and liked the store. “He told me he would come back and bring his wife along…and, yes, he did!”

The store is owned by Karin Dittmar Miller. She’s been at the store since 1993. The general store has a café, serving comfort food, and a retail space that sells clothing, jewelry, accessories, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Gifts like Poop Bingo.

There are gifts to be had, Evers notes, from small businesses statewide. For the second consecutive year, Governor Evers this year proclaimed Nov. 26, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, “Shop Small Wisconsin” across the state. The initiative encourages Wisconsinites to support Wisconsin’s Main Streets and small businesses during the holiday season.

Since 2020, Evers has invested more than $1 billion of Wisconsin’s federal coronavirus relief funds in economic resilience and supporting small businesses. This was done, in part, through We’re All In and Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant programs.

The Spring Green General Store was a recipient of the We’re All In grant program.

While in the store, Miller said in the release, “Both the Governor and his wife took the time to meet and talk with every single person.”

To watch a brief video of Evers and the First Lady in the Spring Green General Store you can, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NGglWgQzz4