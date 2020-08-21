Greenwood's Café in Reedsburg plans to reopen if coronavirus cases show steady decline

Greenwoods Café in Reedsburg plans to reopen after it’s been shut down for months but a date hasn’t been determined due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
Manager Mark Greenwood, the son of owners Jim and Joy Greenwood, said the restaurant, at 116 S. Walnut St., has tried several times to reopen since May, but chose not to after seeing the COVID-19 numbers reported around the county and state. He said the goal is to reopen in September, but it could change depending on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the area.
Greenwood said the restaurant even had plans to reopen in August, but after hearing someone who attended the School District of Reedsburg’s registration date test positive for COVID-19, decided to postpone the reopening.
“I’d rather err on the side of caution than to just throw it out there,” Greenwood said. “Every time I try to get ready to open up, the numbers just keep going up around the state.”
It isn’t only customer safety Greenwood is worried about, but also the financial impact that could hit the restaurant with reducing capacity and tables for social distancing. Greenwood decided it was the best decision to financially stay closed until the COVID-19 cases decrease.
To follow social distancing guidelines, he said Greenwoods Cafe would need to reduce its capacity to 60%, about five out of the 12 tables; not enough to make a profit. The middle tables would also need to be taken out, Greenwood said. With a capacity of about 70 people he said the restaurant needs to be full to make a profit.
“I’m hopeful we can use our savings to get through this,” he said. “It’s a lot cheaper for us to be closed than it is to be opened up and not making money.”
J’s Pub and Grill Owner Jayson Pettit said his restaurant reduced indoor dining by 50% based on social distancing guidelines. He said dine-in sales at the Reedsburg restaurant are down but carry-out sales are up.
“Our whole business model has changed,” Pettit said. “Now we’re probably 60% dine-in and 40% carry-out, that’s what we are adjusting to is 40% of our business being carry out.
Pettit said carry-outs lead to less profits overall because people don’t stay in and have other items, like drinks.
“The profit on the food is the same it’s just it’s more profitable to have people in the restaurant eating,” he said.
For Greenwood there’s also other concerns to worry about. If a staff member gets sick with COVID-19, the restaurant would have to shut down completely for 10 days rather than a couple for cleaning because of current staffing numbers. Staffing and cleaning costs are also taken into consideration.
When the restaurant opens again, he’s hoping it starts with carry-out for about three weeks while training staff on safety procedures if the pandemic is still happening. Greenwood isn’t worried about the restaurant closing permanently.
“We plan on being open,” he said. “We just don’t know when.”
Greenwood is hoping the mask mandate, issued by Gov. Tony Evers Aug. 1, will help slow the spread of the coronavirus and life can eventually go back to normal.
Greenwood said he misses serving the customers who walk into the restaurant every day and hopes to get back to it soon.
“I’m not a hugger, but when this is all done, I can’t wait to hug a bunch of my regulars,” he said. “It’s just a large, extended family.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.