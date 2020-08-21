Greenwood's Café in Reedsburg plans to reopen if coronavirus cases show steady decline

To follow social distancing guidelines, he said Greenwoods Cafe would need to reduce its capacity to 60%, about five out of the 12 tables; not enough to make a profit. The middle tables would also need to be taken out, Greenwood said. With a capacity of about 70 people he said the restaurant needs to be full to make a profit.

“I’m hopeful we can use our savings to get through this,” he said. “It’s a lot cheaper for us to be closed than it is to be opened up and not making money.”

J’s Pub and Grill Owner Jayson Pettit said his restaurant reduced indoor dining by 50% based on social distancing guidelines. He said dine-in sales at the Reedsburg restaurant are down but carry-out sales are up.

“Our whole business model has changed,” Pettit said. “Now we’re probably 60% dine-in and 40% carry-out, that’s what we are adjusting to is 40% of our business being carry out.

Pettit said carry-outs lead to less profits overall because people don’t stay in and have other items, like drinks.

“The profit on the food is the same it’s just it’s more profitable to have people in the restaurant eating,” he said.