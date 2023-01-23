Lacerta Group purchases recently closed Portage Plastics

It wasn't the holiday Portage Plastics had in mind. At the end of December Portage Plastics shut down — a big loss for the community.

Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning at the city of Portage said at the time, “Portage Plastics has been an important, respected, and invaluable member of the Portage manufacturing community and the Portage community at large since the 1990s. The company will be sorely missed.”

However, most all who lost their jobs due to the shutdown retained them almost immediately. This is because the Lacerta Group, based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, purchased the operation for an undisclosed sum. Fifty-eight employees stayed on.

"We were fortunate that there's a great group of people here," stated Peter Lennox, CEO of the Lacerta Group, a major North American provider of innovative and sustainable PET theroformed packaging solutions. "This is a great team. With a new operation you can build buildings but it takes time to build a great team. Fortunately, there was a great team in place at Portage Plastics."

Operations are ongoing at the facility on Boeck Road, with thoughts of expanding both the customer base and the facility itself. Lennox said, "Our focus will be to continue to expand our existing markets and provide compelling products to our customers."

Portage Plastics opened in 1997 with a 20,000-square-foot facility. They moved to the current location in 2002, building a 60,000-square-foot facility. They expanded the facility in subsequent years.

Currently there are 11 production lines. In the coming months, the Lacerta Group plans on replacing four of those lines with new equipment.

The facility sits on 10 acres. The Lacerta Group is excited about the possibility of growing the manufacturing space. Lennox stated that there's enough room to add 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space on the property.

"We have appreciated how things have been managed through the process," Lennox said.

The Lacerta Group was founded in 1993, offering theraformed packaging solutions. Focused on the fresh food sector, their products include making packaging for salads, sandwiches, snacks, and more. They make, among other items, bakery trays, face shields, film seal, and cups.

Their goal is to make 100% of their products include up to 100% of recycled materials by 2025. "We are making big investments in sustainability," Lennox said.

The operation will also help sustain the community. Headquartered in Massachusetts, with a facility in Chatsworth, California, and now in Portage, Lacerta wants to expand its geographic presence across North America, looking at better ways to serve its growing customer base.

"The opportunity presented itself," Lennox said of the Portage Plastics purchase, "and we took it. Portage has been very supportive of us," he said. "We're excited to be a part of this community."