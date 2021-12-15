Lake Delton increasing incentives for high-end attractions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Existing attractions will now need to pledge a project of at least $5 million and new attractions' investments will have to be $10 million or more. In addition, attractions will need to carefully detail how they are going to attract more visitors.

"The original design of the ordinance had a $2 million investment that a developer would have to make," said Diehl. "We learned really rapidly that investment in an attraction is not going to get you what you want."

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park's upcoming innovative waterslide, Medusa's Slidewheel, is a key example of the attractions wanted via the ordinance modification. Diehl expects the slide, which is part of a $23 million expansion project at Mt. Olympus, to help attract around 200,000 new visitors during the summer. The village granted Nick Laskaris, the owner of Mt. Olympus, $1.6 million for the new slide.

Diehl is also hoping for an expansion of Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Wisconsin Dells. Ripley's Aquarium, a series of aquariums that reside in other tourism destinations such as Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is an attraction Diehl thinks, based on evidence from other sites, could be a boon to the area.