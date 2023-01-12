A new Holiday Inn Express and Suites opens in Sauk City

There will be several more comfortable beds to sleep in in Sauk City.

This week there was a ribbon cutting for a brand new hotel in town. The Holiday Inn Express and Suites Sauk City opened to much fanfare, with Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce members in attendance.

The new hotel has 72 guest rooms and 15 suites.

"When we purchased this property years ago, I had a dream that something special would go here," Sauk City village president Jim Anderson said.

He spoke at the ribbon cutting, with cake, sandwiches, meatballs, cheese cubes, chicken skewers, refreshments and more offered to guests.

"It's been a community effort," he said. "We've done so much as a team to make this possible."

The new hotel has an indoor pool, a fitness center, a board room for up to 20 people, and a small party room, perfect for pool parties or family gatherings.

The hotel is locally owned and operated by Cornerstone Hotel Management, based in nearby DeForest. It is being managed by Brian Brandstetter.

Brandstetter spoke briefly at the ceremony, saying, "We're happy to be a part of this community."

Cornerstone Hotel Management was founded by Brandstetter in 1996 and has evolved into a full service hotel management company. Cornerstone now operates eight hotels, seven of which are in Wisconsin, three restaurants and three conference centers.

The new four-story hotel, located in Sauk City at 747 Phillips Boulevard, has an indoor heated pool, a small convenience market open 24 hours a day, and a breakfast area. Breakfast is included in a guest's stay. The hotel also has five accessible rooms. Connecting rooms are also available.

Holiday Inn is a chain of hotels headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, it now operates more than 1,100 locations in the United States.

Now, there's one more in Sauk City, which can expect an economic boost because of it.