Bar/brewery in downtown Dells offers taste of Guam and Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS - Since Oct. 15, Dells residents and visitors have been able to get food from the United States' westernmost territory and have access to yet another Wisconsin-based beer.

Latte Stone Brewing Co. (Latte is pronounced 'lad-EE', not 'lah-TAY') owners Ryan and Jennifer DiGiacomo, along with bar manager Tommy Rasmussen, offer a food menu featuring shareable dishes of Chamorro descent and drinks mostly from microbreweries in Wisconsin. Chamorro people are native to the Mariana Islands, the archipelago that contains Guam.

"Ryan and I had been talking about it for several years," said Jennifer DiGiacomo about what inspired the bar. "We recruited Tom to join in on the venture."

All three owners are originally from Milwaukee and Ryan DiGiacomo and Rasmussen are cousins whose mothers are both natives of Guam,. Jennifer DiGiacomo said that was the basis of the restaurant.

"We actually were looking at West Allis (a suburb of Milwaukee) to do this at first," Ryan DiGiacomo said. "They wanted us there and they were willing to do a lot for us to be there, but we chose to be here."