Bar/brewery in downtown Dells offers taste of Guam and Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS - Since Oct. 15, Dells residents and visitors have been able to get food from the United States' westernmost territory and have access to yet another Wisconsin-based beer.
Latte Stone Brewing Co. (Latte is pronounced 'lad-EE', not 'lah-TAY') owners Ryan and Jennifer DiGiacomo, along with bar manager Tommy Rasmussen, offer a food menu featuring shareable dishes of Chamorro descent and drinks mostly from microbreweries in Wisconsin. Chamorro people are native to the Mariana Islands, the archipelago that contains Guam.
"Ryan and I had been talking about it for several years," said Jennifer DiGiacomo about what inspired the bar. "We recruited Tom to join in on the venture."
All three owners are originally from Milwaukee and Ryan DiGiacomo and Rasmussen are cousins whose mothers are both natives of Guam,. Jennifer DiGiacomo said that was the basis of the restaurant.
"We actually were looking at West Allis (a suburb of Milwaukee) to do this at first," Ryan DiGiacomo said. "They wanted us there and they were willing to do a lot for us to be there, but we chose to be here."
"People come in and think latte (lah-TAY) right away," said Rasmussen. "Latte stones are stone pillars that are only found in the Mariana Islands that the ancient Chamorros over a thousand years ago built."
Rasmussen and Ryan DiGiacomo went on to explain how the Mariana Islands are endangered archaeological sites that were heavily bombed during World War II. Both Ryan DiGiacomo and Rasmussen spent a few years of their adult lives in Guam. Ryan said he came back to Milwaukee in 2015 after seven years in Guam and both he and Rasmussen were involved in the bar/restaurant industry there.
Ryan DiGiacomo said the idea was to initially create a Pacific island restaurant. Jennifer added the idea for brewing beer came after that.
"What Ryan and I wanted to do with the beer brand was kind of like bring awareness to Guam being a U.S. territory and the role its played in the United States," said Jennifer DiGiacomo.
Latte Stone Brewing Co. is developing its own beers and features beers from various other microbreweries in Wisconsin on tap at its bar. The food menu does not feature bar staples such as wings, pizza or burgers, instead offering egg rolls, shrimp fritters and other foods based in Guam.
The owners hope to expand the bar to include a large outdoor patio area located on a plot of land running from the bar to Cedar Street on Broadway. They plan to take out windows in the front to create an open-air ledge overlooking Broadway.
"We figured for a tourist area, there's really no breweries up here except for Port Huron that was here," said Ryan DiGiacomo.
Port Huron Brewing Company closed in January 2021.
Much of the construction of the bar and renovations to the business were performed by Ryan DiGiacomo and Rasmussen.