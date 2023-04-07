It was on his honeymoon, in his hotel, when poop came to mind.

Local Thomas Dietz thought, “There will be a lot of poop to clean up when we get home.” That was because of Snoop, his dog a Petite Goldendoodle, who, while Dietz and his new bride, Rachel, were celebrating their nuptials, was depositing doodles all over their yard back home.

“I wonder,” he wondered, “if people will pay someone to pick up their dog’s poop.”

They were in their honeymoon hotel room in Colorado Springs. He was thinking out loud. His bride, blushing, said, “You know? That’s actually not a bad idea.”

And so, back home – they live now in Sun Prairie – after cleaning up Snoop’s messes, they began creating and cleaning up their business plan. The U.S. Air Force veteran employed in the IT space, began creating a new life for himself in the poop space.

“This little poop business is pretty good,” he said.

The former Beaver Dam native, who now services Madison, Beaver Dam, Waupun, and the surrounding areas, started Reporting for Doody in 2019. It was just him and his wife, Rachel, collecting poop in the mornings before work and in the evenings after work. Though he still works in IT, he’s eying the possibility of leaving it behind and dedicating himself full-time to his pet waste business.

He cleans up poop seven to eight hours a day. He now has three employees. He has about 125 clients across the area and services around 500 properties regularly.

“I love helping customers,” he said. “I love how appreciative they are of our service. They’re always saying ‘thank you.’”

They’re saying thank you because he’s willing to pick up a lot of poop. It’s not uncommon to have his Chevy Silverado absolutely packed with poop.

Early on he called the city dump asking if dog poop was some sort of hazardous material that had to be disposed of in some way. They said, no, just bring it on down. “Can I get that in writing?” he asked, knowing that he’d be bringing in a lot of dumps to the dump.

On a spring day (spring is the busiest season for a pooper scooper) it’s not uncommon for Dietz to collect 1,500 pounds of poop in a single work session.

Into the landfill it goes with every dog that goes.

Dietz grew up in Beaver Dam, a 2011 graduate from Beaver Dam High School. While there he had Nikki, a German shepherd to play with. Later, he had Bella, another German shepherd. And, then, his family had another German shepherd. They were all good dogs as he lived in Beaver Dam up until he joined the military. He was part of the U.S. Air Force at the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison.

With his military background (military and first responders receive a 10% discount from him), a love of dogs, and a desire to help others, Reporting for Doody was born.

“We are just another home service,” he said, “like someone coming to mow your lawn or plow the snow off your driveway.”

He takes pride in helping in the unusual way that he does, one that includes a little rake, a bucket, some garbage bags, some disinfectant.

Some of his clients are disabled and are unable to pick up after their pets themselves. Some are blind. Some have service animals. Some clients need his help and he’s proud and happy to offer it.

“To be relied upon,” he said. “We take that seriously.”

But, of course, it’s also funny, and he knows that. “It’s a weird job,” Dietz admits.

He touts that he’s No. 1 at No. 2. A slogan on his truck reads, “We take a lot of crap from our customers.”

His goal is to grow; to expand the business; to have different locations.

“I want to be the largest, most reliable pooper scooper in all of Wisconsin.”

That’s not a load of crap. Even if it was, Dietz’s Reporting for Doody would happily dispose of it properly.