A girl from Portage was in the warm climes of California. Far from the farmlands of Columbia County, she was with her father in Los Angeles for the summer — about as far away someone could be from the rural countryside. There were palm trees and Hollywood; beaches and bravado.

It was the early 1980s and she went into a Tower Records with her father. On the wall in the store was a giant display highlighting a giant album of the day: Duran Duran’s “Rio.”

Her father nudged her. Smiled. Pointed at the display. They laughed. Her father, Patrick Nagel, was the one who designed that Duran Duran album cover. Her father was a well-known artist and illustrator, on the verge of becoming huge, thanks, in part, to the album. He had already worked for companies like Intel, Lucky Strikes, Ballantine’s Whiskey, and Budweiser.

It was his work in Playboy that his “Nagel women” art took hold and made him famous.

“He loved what he did,” his daughter, Carol LaVigne, said from her office inside Portage’s Edgewater Home and Garden; a store family owned and operated since 1977. “To be able to get paid for his art thrilled him,” she said.

For all the 1980s excess — glitz and glamour — she said of her father, “He was just a sweatshirt wearing, jeans wearing, martini drinking, cigarette smoking guy from the 1980s.”

His influences on her resonate to this day. Though he died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 38, not long after the “Rio” album came out, he’s still with her. His artwork, and the art of how to live a good life, stays with her.

“This is my creative outlet,” she said of the home and garden store she’s worked in most all her life. Most all her family works there, too, amid the bouquets and bird feeders; gifts and hanging baskets. “I love what I do,” LaVigne said. “I love what I bring to this community.”

Located on Country Road CX, near the Walmart in Portage, the business has been in the family since her mother and stepfather purchased the business in 1977. She’s owned it with her husband, Jim, since 2016. “My whole family works here,” she said, holding her grandson, Antonio, Antonio being Patrick Nagel’s great-grandson.

The artist died when LaVigne was 17. “We were movie buffs. We’d go to the movies every day.” Each summer she went from Portage to Hollywood to be with him. “It was an adventure.”

She remembers going to Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard with him. He walked up to a stranger and said, “I like your vibe. I want to paint you,” and handed the stranger his business card. LaVigne, a teenager at the time, was mortified by it all. “That’s who he was. The nicest laid-back guy you’d ever meet.”

She’s met David Copperfield. The world famous magician and her father were good friends. Her father did a portrait of Joan Collins that she touted on “The Tonight Show.” Before his death he was in talks to work with the likes of Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

“I’m proud of him,” she said. “He’s appreciated and I get to share it with my kids.”

Her kids are near. They’re ringing up customers, stocking shelves, watering the plants.

“He told me not to have kids until I was 35. He didn’t want to be a grandpa,” she said. She smiled. “But he would have been a really cool grandpa.”

He’s still cool. He was portrayed in “American Dad!” in an episode entitled, “Fart-Break Hotel.” His visual style was used in the bestselling video game Grand Theft Auto. In 2020, Forever 21 launched an apparel collection featuring his portraits. His work is housed in the Smithsonian. At a recent auction, an original artwork from 1982 fetched $112,500 at auction. LaVigne said, “He’d be so humbled.” She continued, “I wonder what he could have done. I wonder how far he could have gone.”

She’s gone far, too. LaVigne thinks he’d be proud of her, too.

“I’m doing something that makes me happy,” she said. “That’s all he wanted for me — to be happy.”

She knows her business is an important creative outlet, not only for her, but for the community. She thinks it is a unique and original shop for the area.

“The people of Portage offer us so much support,” she said. “I love that people love us.”

It’s because when you do something you love, surrounded by people you love, you’re bound to make a good impression. More, you’re bound to learn the art of living.