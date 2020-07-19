Old Hickory in Beaver Dam celebrating centennial with new owners, who have vision for expansion

Old Hickory Golf Club has seen a lot over the years. The Great Depression. World War II. A man on the moon. The internet.
It has even seen the Chicago Cubs finally win the World Series, which hadn’t happened in the club’s lifetime until the Lovable Losers captured the Fall Classic in 2016, ending a 108-year-old drought.
The club, located just east of town on Highway 33, turns 100 this summer. It’s quite the milestone.
And overseeing its centennial are husband and wife Ryan and Kelsey Stray, a tandem with a combined 22 years in the golf and event management businesses who bought the club from Mark Bergman last August.
While they don’t have deep ties to the club, they certainly understand that 100 years in business means the club and the community are attached at the hip. And that relationship is shaping their vision for which direction to take the club as it starts its next 100 years.
“To be the best golf course in the area, along with a premier event space,” Ryan said. “We want to be as flexible as possible for the different businesses in the area — the different clients in the area — that may be looking for event space or a place to hold a special occasion for themselves. And really, just continuing to be a cornerstone of the community. We know that this property has been here a long time and has deep roots in Beaver Dam and the rest of the county, and (the goal is) just to continue to share what this property has to offer with those close to it and those further away in the Milwaukee and Madison markets.”
Ryan and Kelsey had planned a 100-year celebration for May, but that event has been pushed to Sept. 20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that were in place at the time. The event will feature a golf tournament with lunch and raffle prizes, and then live music, food and drinks and other festivities on the club following the tournament.
As far as how they’ve weathered the pandemic these last few months, Ryan and Kelsey said it’s been a mixed bag of good and bad.
“They don’t write a manual for COVID. It was a curveball for sure,” Ryan said. “Taking over at the end of golf season last year, we were both able to kind of really start to see what was and start to plan on what we wanted it to be, and that was the game-plan coming out of the gates in the spring.
“Obviously those plans got pushed a little bit with what’s going on, but golf has been really good this year — the weather’s been fantastic, people are engaged and it’s one of the things people can get really get behind right now and feel comfortable doing given the circumstances. So we’re seeing a lot of people getting back into the game that may have left for a little bit, or just new people getting introduced. So that’s a big positive.”
Hardest hit by the pandemic has been the club’s dining and event side of things, which by and large is the couple’s forte.
They have hired a chef as well as a hospitality and events manager, and the club has a lot to offer as a result — ranging from a full lunch menu served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday to a dinner menu available Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to catering services for breakfast, lunch, dinner or happy hour special events.
The menu is littered with very appetizing dishes, including the typical Friday fish fry fare available that night only.
“He has some really creative ideas,” Kelsey said of the chef. “He’s big into smoking, so we do a smoked brisket that’s been really well received by regulars and newcomers, so that’s been great.”
Kelsey, who grew up near Sussex in Waukesha County, has been in the golf and event management business for 11 years, most recently with the Milwaukee Golf Company overseeing operations for six different courses, located in Grafton, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Oconomowoc and Slinger. Ryan, who’s from Germantown, has been in the business for 13 years and was most recently the club manager at the University Club of Milwaukee.
At her different jobs over the years Kelsey has overseen more than 400 weddings and 200 golf outings while Ryan has held the title of food and beverage director as well as general manager in addition to his most recent gig, so going into business was about more than just golf for them from the very start.
It’s why Old Hickory caught their eye.
“The caliber of the golf course is fantastic, it’s probably one of the best in the area, and Kelsey and I have both worked extensively on the event side of things as well, so being able to have event space to share with people and promote is always a bonus,” Ryan said. “There’s really no better backdrop for a wedding or another celebration than a golf course, in our opinion.”
Ryan and Kelsey have also hired Bill Peters as the club’s PGA Professional, replacing Bergman, who in addition to being the owner also was a pro. Peters was a pro at Lawsonia in Green Lake from May, 2019, to this past February before landing at Old Hickory, and he has been a PGA member since 2000.
He’s “somebody who brings a lot of energy and the ability to offer excellent teaching and stability to the golf staff,” Ryan said.
As for the dining atmosphere and the atmosphere for the clubhouse in general, Kelsey has by and large taken the lead on shaping that.
“One of the first things I did was buy a nice leather couch for the lobby because it kind of fit my overall vision for the course,” she said. “The course was private for most of its history (from 1920 until the members sold it to Bergman in November, 2013), and as a woman in golf, in particular, country clubs and golf clubs kind of get a bad rap with women and young golfers because they feel intimidated walking in. It might be a little stuffy. So I really wanted to tie in the history and the old school formality of golf but make it approachable. So a lot of what we have done is bring paint colors up to be a little bit more modern, which helps brighten things up. We went with a lot of lighter colors in warmer tones so it kind of feels more inviting. A lot of industrial, modern I guess I would say, for décor — a lot of wood and metal mixed and then I’ve really been looking at small décor touches to make everything feel a little bit warmer.
“I have some other projects that I’d like to do with the bathrooms and the locker rooms to kind of give those a more updated feel. Really I just based everything off wanting people to feel comfortable and not intimidated when they walk in — I want people to feel like they can use the space and sit down and relax and have a good time from the time they walk in until the time they leave.”
Kelsey said the couple was looking at some more advanced remodeling this year but the pandemic caused them to hit the pause button.
“To give more usable space,” she said of why they want to remodel. “It was something we wanted to look at a lot this season and other things sort of took precedence over that. It’s hopefully something we can revisit.”
One big goal of the potential remodel would be to incorporate the patio more so that it could be “all-inclusive to be more usable whether it’s longer in the season or year-round,” Kelsey said.
Currently, Ryan and Kelsey — the couple lives in Richfield and has two kids, 7-year-old Madelynne and 5-year-old Parker — are making use of the patio with live music on Thursday nights.
And on Sundays, the club offers “Family Golf” after 3 p.m., with greens fees plus a cart $20 for adults and $5 for each kid that joins them. Kids also get a free golf ball with their round.
Despite the unusual circumstances they’ve had to navigate the last four months as a result of the pandemic, Ryan and Kelsey remain excited about the future of Old Hickory.
“Old Hickory has been here for 100 years and we’re excited to see the next chapter and take it in a new direction while still leaning on its history,” Ryan said. “We understand the importance of what it brings to the community and how great this golf course is, and we want to share it with as many people as possible. But it’s time to modernize and expand.
“Wisconsin is growing in golf, and the more amenities that we can bring to the table, the better. It’s our hope that we can share this place with as many people as possible.”
