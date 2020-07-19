Old Hickory in Beaver Dam celebrating centennial with new owners, who have vision for expansion

It’s why Old Hickory caught their eye.

“The caliber of the golf course is fantastic, it’s probably one of the best in the area, and Kelsey and I have both worked extensively on the event side of things as well, so being able to have event space to share with people and promote is always a bonus,” Ryan said. “There’s really no better backdrop for a wedding or another celebration than a golf course, in our opinion.”

Ryan and Kelsey have also hired Bill Peters as the club’s PGA Professional, replacing Bergman, who in addition to being the owner also was a pro. Peters was a pro at Lawsonia in Green Lake from May, 2019, to this past February before landing at Old Hickory, and he has been a PGA member since 2000.

He’s “somebody who brings a lot of energy and the ability to offer excellent teaching and stability to the golf staff,” Ryan said.

As for the dining atmosphere and the atmosphere for the clubhouse in general, Kelsey has by and large taken the lead on shaping that.