Plans to build Reedsburg movie theater progressing

The owner of a Wisconsin based movie theater company said he’s moving forward with plans to construct a facility in Reedsburg. The only item standing in the way is securing an affordable bid within the project’s budget to build the more than 20,000 square-foot facility.

State Theaters Owner Duane DeYoung said plans to construct the six- auditorium theater are progressing. The two lots have been purchased on Viking Drive, civil engineering is still being worked on and architecture work is almost complete, he said.

The only hold up is getting a bid that doesn’t break the $3 million budget, including installing seats and equipment estimated at about $1 million. DeYoung said the company sent out bids last fall and came back between $3.3 million to $6 million, which does not include installing seats and equipment.

“I’m going slow because the numbers have to work out,” he said.

DeYoung said the company plans to request bids again within the next month with hopes of breaking ground this fall, but the construction start time or if the project will be developed at all is entirely dependent on bid pricing. He’s hoping the bids come back lower with the economy changing and some construction projects put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.