Plans to build Reedsburg movie theater progressing

The owner of a Wisconsin based movie theater company said he’s moving forward with plans to construct a facility in Reedsburg. The only item standing in the way is securing an affordable bid within the project’s budget to build the more than 20,000 square-foot facility.
State Theaters Owner Duane DeYoung said plans to construct the six- auditorium theater are progressing. The two lots have been purchased on Viking Drive, civil engineering is still being worked on and architecture work is almost complete, he said.
The only hold up is getting a bid that doesn’t break the $3 million budget, including installing seats and equipment estimated at about $1 million. DeYoung said the company sent out bids last fall and came back between $3.3 million to $6 million, which does not include installing seats and equipment.
“I’m going slow because the numbers have to work out,” he said.
DeYoung said the company plans to request bids again within the next month with hopes of breaking ground this fall, but the construction start time or if the project will be developed at all is entirely dependent on bid pricing. He’s hoping the bids come back lower with the economy changing and some construction projects put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re pushing it on a time frame where they can work on it through the winter rather than through the summer months,” he said. He added if the project breaks ground, the construction could be completed by spring 2021.
Plans for the 20,800 square-foot theater include laser projectors, reclining seats, stadium seating and a digital sound system. Concessions will include some upscale items as well as standard items, like popcorn, soda and candy. The building will have a 30 to 40-person meeting and party room for celebrations, like birthday parties. Seating will be placed in the lobby for those who want to eat food and not watch a movie, he said.
The theater still plans to use 80 parking stalls at Viking Village Foods, as stated in its agreement with the council approved last August.
The memorandum of understanding the council approved with the theater included Reedsburg providing a forgivable loan amount of $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant Close money for the project’s land acquisition. One tenth of the loan will be forgiven per every year of operation and the loan will become a grant after ten years of operation. The agreement also places an irrevocable letter of credit of $310,000 until the date the theater is occupied or Dec. 31, 2020 in case the project falls through.
The council approved the site plan for the theater last September. Reedsburg City Administrator Tim Becker said all DeYoung has to do before construction starts is obtain building permits, which he can do "whenever he's ready."
The development would replace the former Star Cinema movie theater, which closed last year after damaged sustained from the 2018 floods.
The building is estimated to contribute an additional $2 million towards the city tax base and generate close to $50,000 of annual tax increment revenue towards TID 9.
State Theaters owns five cinemas across south central Wisconsin, including two in Platteville and one in Boscobel, Dodgeville and Lancaster, according to the theater’s website. DeYoung said the company owns an additional movie theater in Beaver Dam.
Like other small businesses around the nation, movie theaters have closed and have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. DeYoung said in a May 5 interview State Theaters sold curb side pickup popcorn concessions at one of its location in Platteville for the first time May 2, which helped cover the costs of popcorn and some labor, but not enough to cover other expenses.
He said the company is thinking of implementing the curbside pickup option for concessions at its other theaters every other week on Saturday afternoons.
DeYoung said he recently secured a private loan to cover six months of expenses, so he isn’t worried about the financial state of the business.
“As far as State Theaters goes, we’re fine,” he said.
