Very Merry Holiday Fair in Baraboo a hit with artisans, customers across Wisconsin

Ursula McCarthy of Mukwonago, who owns Ursula's Wearable Art and Accessories, makes clothing items out of discarded and donated clothing.

"It's hard for me to do the same thing over and over," McCarthy said of her designs. "I have a lot of fun with it. It's always something new and something fresh."

Sarah and Tim Znidarsich, art teachers at Baraboo High School, own Roundabout Press, a company that has artistic designs on household items such as towels and aprons.

"I love the artistry and the unique designs," said Cathy Kieffer, a Baraboo resident and fair attendee. "It's kind of a local tradition. Always a favorite time to kick off the month of December."

"It's fantastic," said Kathy Skrivseth, a friend of Kieffer's. "It's nice to get out and about again and being safe with our masks. Just seeing all the artistry and talking to the artists themselves. We've enjoyed it so, so very much. The amount of work they put into it and the creativity. It's a joy."