Very Merry Holiday Fair in Baraboo a hit with artisans, customers across Wisconsin

After conducting an online marketplace in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Very Merry Holiday Fair was back at the Baraboo Arts Building this year and vendors and customers alike were excited.
The fair, which ran on Friday and Saturday, featured a diverse mix of products, from artwork to crafted kitchenware to blown glass and food products, among others. There were 60 vendors.
"I appreciated the quiet year (2020), actually, but it's so nice to get out and see people," said Jane Hawley Stevens, owner of Four Elements, an herbal products business from North Freedom.
Two of Stevens's most notable products are her teas and eczema cream.
"This is really the only holiday fair that I do," said Jean Wells, owner of Jean's Clay Studio from the Milwaukee area. "It's very festive. The artwork is fantastic. It's a great selection for gift giving and just wonderful to support the small businesspeople like myself."
The vast majority of the vendors were artisans who utilize their talents in a wide array of fashions. Baraboo resident Kyle Lane, owner of Original Lane Art, uses recycled materials, metals in particular, to design artistic creations.
"I try to upcycle a lot of stuff," said Lane. "When people throw stuff away, I like to make stuff with that."
Ursula McCarthy of Mukwonago, who owns Ursula's Wearable Art and Accessories, makes clothing items out of discarded and donated clothing.
"It's hard for me to do the same thing over and over," McCarthy said of her designs. "I have a lot of fun with it. It's always something new and something fresh."
Sarah and Tim Znidarsich, art teachers at Baraboo High School, own Roundabout Press, a company that has artistic designs on household items such as towels and aprons.
"I love the artistry and the unique designs," said Cathy Kieffer, a Baraboo resident and fair attendee. "It's kind of a local tradition. Always a favorite time to kick off the month of December."
"It's fantastic," said Kathy Skrivseth, a friend of Kieffer's. "It's nice to get out and about again and being safe with our masks. Just seeing all the artistry and talking to the artists themselves. We've enjoyed it so, so very much. The amount of work they put into it and the creativity. It's a joy."
Along with the usual Wisconsin favorites, cheese and wine, the Very Merry Holiday Fair featured food items. Robyn Kitson brought Driftless Chocolates from Belleville and Ann McGrath, with her husband Brooks, presented jams and jellies from Ann in a Jam, based in Lodi. Harmony Specialty Dairy Foods, from Stratford, brought a diverse cheese selection and local Baraboo Bluff Winery supplied the complementary drinks.
Four area authors came to the fair as well, including Alec Gould from Beaver Dam. Baraboo Tours also had a booth.
The Very Merry Holiday Fair is scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10 in 2022.