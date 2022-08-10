Welcome Home Sewing Center loves calling Portage home

If you're under the notion that sewing is a dying art form, think again.

All one has to do, if there's that notion niggling in your mind that there aren't business owners who are passionate about the craft of sewing, step into a shop in downtown Portage. There, you'll find Welcome Home Sewing Center. It's a business that's been warmly crafted by its dedicated owners. It's survived both COVID-19 and the relentlessness of Amazon and online sales. It's done more than survive. It's thrived.

Inside the shop you'll find Diane Bortz and her husband, Tony. They're both like bolts of fabric: full of myriad colors of enthusiasm and expertise related to sewing. The shop has some 4,000 bolts of fabric and some 7,000 notions. On two floors, the shop has quilts and buttons; scissors and patterns; a classroom downstairs and a bevy of new-fangled sewing machines up. It's a home to sewers who call Portage home, and sewers traveling through, knowing a good shop when they see one.

"I really love people who enjoying sewing," Diane Bortz said. "I love teaching. I love helping sewers. Regardless of the result, to see someone enjoy what they're sewing means everything."

Everything started for the Bortzes on June 6, 2011 when they opened their doors for the first time. In the early days they sold and repaired vacuum cleaners, too. But vacuums, to them, seemed vacuous, what with the joys of sewing constantly bringing the Bortzes into the shop, onto crafting tables, at stools sidled up to sewing machines to create pillows, table runners, garments, wall hangings, and much more.

The more the couple sewed and sold sewing items, the more they wanted to sow a love of sewing into others.

"Our customers are wonderful," Diane said. "It's a lifetime of learning," she says of the act of sewing. "It keeps our minds active. It's therapy. It's doing something new. It's everything," Diane said, "to see something you create in your hands."

The classroom downstairs creates something like magic for the handful of students Diane serves. The shop upstairs is magic for anyone with a hand for crafts.

"We have fun all the time," said Tony, who helps in the shop by servicing sewing machines for customers, from the new higher-end $20,000 models to the old wooden heirlooms passed down from a grandmother.

The current state of things has made it a harder time for the shop. Owning a small business is not easy.

"It's blood, sweat, and tears," Diane said.

The couple, who have lived in Portage their entire lives and who have been married for 33 years, have remodeled the shop five times since opening. "We've taken out multiple loans," Diane said, "and paid them all back, but it's been tough."

For one thing: Online sales. It's easier to buy off of Amazon, Diane concedes. Oftentimes, it's cheaper, too. Why go into town and buy fabric when you can do it in the comfort of your own home and have it delivered to you? That's a common refrain the Bortzes hear.

"We love what we do," Diane said. "Our customers know that. They know we are here for them."

The sewing machines they sell, brands like Janome and EverSewn, you can't find online easily. There's also just the tactile nature of the enterprise.

"They buy fabric online," Tony said, "and when it's delivered it's not the color they were expecting. Or, it just doesn't feel right in their hands. They know what they're getting here."

For another thing: COVID-19. During the throes of the pandemic, they didn't take a day off work. They helped customers every day to fashion throw pillows or provide materials for stuffed animals, garments, wall hangings. Many one-of-a-kind masks were made.

"We were trying to make the best of it," she said. "We didn't close one day. You find ways to survive."

Survive, they have. The thousands of bolts of fabric that line the walls prove it.

"I love fabrics that tell a story," Diane said, knowing that her life has been woven into fabrics that have made quilts and stocking caps; pillows and sweaters. More, Diane and her husband know that their sewing shop has been woven into the fabric of the community itself.