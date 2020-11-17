Most of Wisconsin's historic sites will remain closed in 2021

Gaile Schwickrath was hired as the executive director of the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce in March just prior to the first wave of pandemic-induced shutdowns. Like Moses, she also would have preferred more dialogue with the WHS that could have led to volunteers offering tours of Pendarvis by appointment. Instead, the city will be without its biggest draw.

"Its definitely a pretty big concern of ours," said Schwickrath. "I don't know if having a conversation would have changed their decision but maybe they could have found some creative solutions that helped instead of just shutting everything down. It's a local treasure."

In Downtown Madison, the Wisconsin Historical Museum closed earlier this year amid the pandemic and then was boarded up as some racial justice protests turned violent. The WHS is also in the midst of planning for a new $120 million, 100,000-square-foot museum that would double the existing exhibit space and be part of a larger $255 million public-private project that would transform the block into more housing and commercial space.

The pandemic, while pausing operations at most sites, won't stymie long-term efforts to tell the state's history, Overland said.

"The society is committed to our mission of connecting people to the past by collecting, preserving, and sharing stories to enrich and transform lives," Overland wrote. "We firmly believe that increasing the public’s knowledge of relevant history has profound societal, cultural, and economic benefit."