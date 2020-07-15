New owners take over Reedsburg Carquest, navigate through COVID-19 pandemic

Becoming a new business owner can be a challenge for anyone who decides to step into the role. Husband and wife Randy and Karen Reynolds also faced the same transition, on top of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, shortly after they became the new independent owners of the Carquest store in Reedsburg.
The Reynolds, both Reedsburg residents, took over the store located at 1984 E. Main St. March 1 after previous owners John and Karen Grefe retired. Randy Reynolds said going from manager to owner has been a big and different transition over the past four months, especially because of the responsibility that comes with owing a store—from taking care of the customers to organizing and keeping track of inventory of the many auto parts the store carries.
“There’s a lot more to it than a person realizes,” Randy Reynolds said.
Two weeks after the couple took over the store, they had their first major test as owners of a new business when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated around the nation and the state issued a stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The couple didn’t know at first if the business would be allowed to stay open with the health restrictions in place at the time but was able to breathe a sigh of relief when they realized the business was deemed essential and allowed to stay open because it carries auto parts to keep vehicles running, along with parts for farm equipment.
Randy Reynolds said business was slow at first when the Safer at Home order was in effect for the first week but pick up shortly after as people realized they had time to work on their vehicles while staying at home more often. The store also has a machine and radiator shop and space to change ATV and motorcycle oil and perform tire changes.
“I think people found out they had time to work on their stuff,” he said.
For the entire health order, Randy Reynolds said the company didn’t see a whole lot of change in business. Some of the precautions the store is taking with the COVID-19 pandemic include wiping items down and disinfecting as well as trying to keep at least six feet of social distance from one another.
Despite the rather bumpy start, they are happy to own the business and are grateful the opportunity came around. Randy Reynolds said he worked for the Grefes for 35 years, working his way up, eventually becoming manager of the store, and also had a dream of one day owning his own auto parts store. So when the Grefes retired, the couple jumped at making that dream a reality.
“They gave me the opportunity, we got the financing and went with it,” Randy Reynolds said. “It’s been good ever since.”
While Randy manages the entire store, Karen still has her full-time job as an accountant for Seats and also manages the book work and finances for Carquest. The Reynolds said they don’t plan to change anything with the store in the transition and want to keep the same quality service the businesses has had over the years.
They also hope to keep the business in the family. The Carquest in Reedsburg has five other employees with three at full-time status and two part-time. The couple’s youngest son, Kyle, works at the store.
Randy Reynolds said customers have been supportive of the couple taking the reigns.
Jim McVeigh, an employee at the Reedsburg Carquest, has known Randy Reynolds for 25 years and said he has a lot of experience in the auto parts industry and treats the employees well. John Tourdot, a Reedsburg resident who is a regular customer of Carquest in Reedsburg said he was happy for the Reynolds when they took over the facility.
“They do a good job,” he said.
The Carquest in Reedsburg is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.