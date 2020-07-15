New owners take over Reedsburg Carquest, navigate through COVID-19 pandemic

Randy Reynolds said business was slow at first when the Safer at Home order was in effect for the first week but pick up shortly after as people realized they had time to work on their vehicles while staying at home more often. The store also has a machine and radiator shop and space to change ATV and motorcycle oil and perform tire changes.

“I think people found out they had time to work on their stuff,” he said.

For the entire health order, Randy Reynolds said the company didn’t see a whole lot of change in business. Some of the precautions the store is taking with the COVID-19 pandemic include wiping items down and disinfecting as well as trying to keep at least six feet of social distance from one another.

Despite the rather bumpy start, they are happy to own the business and are grateful the opportunity came around. Randy Reynolds said he worked for the Grefes for 35 years, working his way up, eventually becoming manager of the store, and also had a dream of one day owning his own auto parts store. So when the Grefes retired, the couple jumped at making that dream a reality.

“They gave me the opportunity, we got the financing and went with it,” Randy Reynolds said. “It’s been good ever since.”