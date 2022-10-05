Picture this: A Portage studio celebrating 75 years

On October 6, 1947, Earl Galle walked into the old Downie Art Studio in downtown Portage. He was the new owner. Galle, and his wife, Emmie, had come from nearby Monroe and decided to start a photography studio in Portage.

The studio they walked into needed a lot of repairs and renovations. It was dusty, dingy, and filled with old junk. The camera in the studio was from 1907. There was much work to be done. Earl hung up his coat and started work. The phone rang. There was business to be had. The phone rang again. The phone kept ringing. It never stopped.

It rings still. It rings at Galley Studio (the Y was added in 1955), now owned and operated by Earl and Emmie's son, Fred. Now 69, Fred Galley is celebrating the studio's 75th anniversary today with an open house at their 222 West Cook Street location. Festivities begin at 1 pm. Cake will be served. Punch will be served.

Fred likes the punch. It's like his mother used to make. It's got Hawaiian Punch and 7-Up in it. It's a celebration for a family legacy with roots that run deep. A legacy of photography, those photographs hanging on family walls across town, the county, the state, everywhere. It's a celebration of capturing families in celebration.

"I've had a great run," Fred said, looking at the walls resplendent with photos taken by him and his father through the years. Some of the photos hand painted by his mother. "It's amazing. I never want to quit."

The Galleys never quit. Nor have the wanted to. Their lives have been dedicated to capturing the lives of others: weddings, school photos, holiday portraits, graduations, engagements, pictures of pets and sports teams. The people of Portage, and the surrounding areas, have been captured on Galley film again and again and again. The ephemeral nature of life itself, its beauty, indelibly captured thanks to the eye of a Galley.

"The community has supported us all these years," Galley said. "It's just amazing to be a part of it."

The studio walls prove it. A high school boy in a Motley Crue sweatshirt looks eager for the next chapter of his life. A devout minister looks ministerial. A woman looks jaunty in a Peter Pan costume. There's a pack of loveable puppies. There are parents, sons, daughters, brothers, lovers, friends, neighbors.

"In high school my dad took me out to shoot weddings as his second man," Fred recalled. His father thought that he could expand his business if Fred went out on Saturdays to shoot weddings on his own. "He gave me my own car AND paid me." Young Fred took his father's offer to shoot pictures. He still takes his father's offer.

He's been taking photographs his whole life. He said there are about 80,000 files in the basement. He loves going out taking school photos.

"We'd take our American Motors station wagon out into the middle of nowhere and shoot school photos." He loves the kids. He loves their energy.

He's gone most everywhere to capture that. He goes from Portage to Pardeeville; Poynette to DeForest; Lodi to Montello. He photographs, he figures, 8,000 kids a year. Those kids have kids. Those kids' kids have kids. He's got photographs of a lot of them.

Fred's father, Earl, died in 2000. Fred displayed a bevy of portraits his father took over the years at the funeral. Fred would see someone at the funeral whose photo his father had taken and give it to them. Fred took them off the walls and handed them to the funeral attendees.

"This is yours," Galley said. "This is you."

Fred has spent countless hours in a darkroom. He thinks it was from the age of 14 to about the age of 50. He has spent countless hours on the road — from Rio to Fall River; Columbus to Otsego. He has spent countless hours behind a camera, some of them on display in the studio. He has spent countless hours taking photographs of people — just a split second of their lives now immortalized for lifetimes.

At the 50th anniversary of the studio, Fred's father, Earl, got choked up. At the 75th anniversary, Fred does.

"I liked him," he said of his father. "We had a lot of fun together. It was hard work, but it was so much fun. I think he'd be really proud."

Fred has plans to be alive for the 100th anniversary of the studio. He has plans to still take photos. He'll be 94 by that time. He plans on having cake and his mother's delicious punch. He plans to continue to live life by lovingly capturing the lives of others.