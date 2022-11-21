Portage Plastics to shut down at the end of the year

Portage Plastics, manufacturer of thermoformed plastic packaging, will be closing their facility on Boeck Road on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, notice was received by the department of the closure in early November. The letter was sent to the department from Ryan Carlson, court-appointed chapter 128 receiver for the Portage Plastics Corporation. It stated, in part, “All positions at the facility are being eliminated as a result of the closure.”

It continued, “Affected employees are expected to be laid off permanently effective December 31, 2022. Some employees may remain up to two weeks past the expected layoff date to assist with facility shutdown.”

None of the employees are represented by a union.

The letter said, “We will ensure that all employees receive all pay and benefits required.”

Calls to Portage Plastics’ human resources department were directed to Carlson. Repeated attempts to connect with Carlson proved unsuccessful.

“Portage Plastics has been an important, respected, and invaluable member of the Portage manufacturing community and the Portage community at large since the 1990s,” stated Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning at the city of Portage.

“As a creative and innovative leader in the thermoformed plastic packaging industry,” Sobiek said, “the company will be sorely missed.”

In 1997, Portage Plastics opened a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Portage. In 2002, they built a new 60,000-square-foot facility in its current location on Boeck Road. Between 2007 and 2019, Portage Plastics added seven more thermoforming lines, expanding their capacity at the Portage facility. In 2020, Portage Plastics acquired Paradise Plastics, based in Plant City, Florida.

Portage Plastics was involved in several markets, including food packaging, coffee, automotive, marine, pool and spa, agricultural, consumer products, and industrial electronics.

The management team, according to its existing website, included president Dan Joyce, and vice presidents Anthony Domerchie, Mauro Fisher, Andrea Lopnow, Kevin Putnam, and Vincente Sanchez.

The manufacturing facility will be silent come the new year. Steve Sobiek said, “It is truly a sad day for Portage.”