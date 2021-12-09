Portage restaurant passes to next generation

Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House opened over 10 years ago and on Dec. 1 a new owner took over.
There are no current plans for changes as the family-run business has passed to a new generation.
Jennifer Mair grew up in the restaurant business and has 20 years of experience in the field. Her parents ran a restaurant for years before opening Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House at 2711 County Road CX on the Northside of Portage.
Sue Stover and her husband Dana opened Suzy’s in November 2010 after a successful business at the Portage Country Club. At the beginning of the month Sue and Dana’s daughter took over the restaurant and she couldn’t be more excited.
Before Sue and Dana Stover purchased the property on County Road CX it was RJ’s Place and before that it was The Lodge.
The inside of Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House is a classic log cabin in the north woods theme which includes a fireplace and full bar.
“It’s been a good first week,” Mair said. “Let’s see how this week goes and moving forward.”
Mair said they are making no changes to the Suzy’s interior or menu.
“Everything will be staying the same,” Mair said. “I don’t want to take my mom’s name off the building.”
Mair has 20 years of experience in restaurant business and recently took over after her parents decided to retire. One thing Mair would like to explore in the future is specials for lunch and dinner.
“It was always the plan for me to take over and I was part owner before this change,” Mair said as her father walked past. “But as you can see my parents are still a part of the business.”
Mair said the community support of the restaurant has been very good over the last 11 years.
Last March as the COVID-19 pandemic began and government mandates shut down restaurants, Suzy’s like other restaurants needing to stay open began offering to-go orders.
“We were offer take out dinners but not delivery options,” Mair said. “The kitchen staff stayed in the kitchen and it was very strange. We still get to-go orders but now they can come in and get their food.”
Mair said she was excited when they could open the front of house back up to customers.
“It was really great to see that customers stayed and supported us through those difficult months,” Mair said.
Mair will be running Suzy’s with the help of her husband Jamie and daughter Dallas.