Portage restaurant passes to next generation

Mair has 20 years of experience in restaurant business and recently took over after her parents decided to retire. One thing Mair would like to explore in the future is specials for lunch and dinner.

“It was always the plan for me to take over and I was part owner before this change,” Mair said as her father walked past. “But as you can see my parents are still a part of the business.”

Mair said the community support of the restaurant has been very good over the last 11 years.

Last March as the COVID-19 pandemic began and government mandates shut down restaurants, Suzy’s like other restaurants needing to stay open began offering to-go orders.

“We were offer take out dinners but not delivery options,” Mair said. “The kitchen staff stayed in the kitchen and it was very strange. We still get to-go orders but now they can come in and get their food.”

Mair said she was excited when they could open the front of house back up to customers.

“It was really great to see that customers stayed and supported us through those difficult months,” Mair said.