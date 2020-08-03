Reedsburg area businesses, residents react to mask mandate

As of July 31, customers are encouraged to wear masks at the shop at 200 E. Main St. Riedel said she’s in agreement with the statewide mask mandate for health reasons and to help control the rising COVID-19 numbers. Her parents have health issues, so she wants to do what she can to minimize the risk.

“In retail, it’s hard too because we want to be as courteous to the customer and I know some people don’t like wearing them (and some) people do and I think it’s just easier if we are all doing the same thing together,” she said.

Main Street Books in Reedsburg has required masks since mid-June, mainly because of the small space inside the book store at 190 E. Main St. The store sells disposable masks to customers and employees wear them, according to owner Dana Westedt.

“People who have a medical issue or decline the mask, I do leave it up to them,” Westedt said. “I’m not going to force them to do anything. But it keeps us all safer if we are wearing the masks.”

Westedt said she hasn’t heard complaints with people wearing a mask inside her store.

Portage residents Sharon and Rick Hovath, both in their 60s, said they are in favor of the statewide mask mandate because of their age, which is shown to be more at risk of catching the coronavirus.