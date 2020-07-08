Reedsburg census response rate reaches 75%; still time to complete forms

Reedsburg’s response rate for the 2020 Census has reached 75% and officials say there’s still time for residents to complete their forms if they haven’t yet.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website and City Administrator Tim Becker, about 3/4 of Reedsburg’s population has completed the census. Wisconsin’s self-response rate is slightly more than 68%.
Becker said the count day was April 1 but people who haven’t completed their census still have time to fill it out. He said results will not be expected until spring 2021.
The 2020 Census marks the 24th time the country has counted the population since 1790 and is required by the Constitution to be conducted every 10 years with the goal of counting the entire population of the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
Reedsburg’s population from the 2010 Census was 9,200 people. Becker said its 2020 preliminary estimated population in Reedsburg from the Department of Administration is 9,701. He said Reedsburg’s population has grown substantially through the last 15 years, which he attributes to several factors.
“I just think people are recognizing it’s a great place to raise a family, excellent schools, great healthcare, (and) affordable taxes, things like that,” Becker said. “There’s a recognition of that. I mean we have great amenities, our parks are second to none.”
Reedsburg’s goal in the 2020 census count is to reach 10,000 people. The reason is mainly for development purposes, so those interested in building a housing or commercial development have an idea if it wants to set up shop in Reedsburg.
Becker said population is everything for developers when it comes to deciding if it wants to set up a location, especially in a rural area, and one of the numbers developers want to see is if its over the 10,000 population mark.
“The stores or restaurants will only move here if they think you have a population based on what will support them and allow them to make a profit,” Becker said. “So that’s why it’s important to have a population of 10,000 because a lot more developers will look at you and make a decision on whether they should move here based on that population number.”
Reedsburg officials anticipate not raising property taxes, higher pay raise for city employees in 2021 budget
Becker said the census is also important because of the $675 billion in federal funds distributed to local communities by population to communities for public works, schools, hospitals and roads, which is determined by the census data. The census also determines how many seats in Congress each state receives.
The U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted its schedule and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the timeline to complete the information to October rather its original scheduled time frame in July.
According to the US Census Bureau website, starting July 16 census takers will begin interviewing households that haven’t yet responded to the census in certain regions. In subsequent weeks, the Census Bureau will announce additional census offices as it prepares to begin enumeration activities nationwide. The majority of census offices across the country will begin follow-up work August 11. All offices will conclude work no later than October 31.
Census takers will follow local public health guidelines when visiting, according to the website, and will take precautions such as wearing a mask and will be trained on social distancing and issued personal protective equipment. More information on the operational adjustments with the COVID-19 pandemic is at https://2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html.
Becker said it helps when people fill out and report the census through the self-response method so the federal government doesn’t have to send census takers door-to-door for interviews to collect the necessary information.
Becker said anyone can fill out their census by phone at 844-330-2020, mail or online at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html. Becker said residents can also fill out the census online at the Reedsburg Public Library.
Becker said the census will never ask information regarding social security numbers, money or donations, what political affiliation one is or anything related to banking or credit cards. He stressed how important it is to complete the census.
“We need to have an accurate representation of Reedsburg,” he said. “I don’t want to miss out on any development opportunities just because we didn’t get counted.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
