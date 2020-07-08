Reedsburg census response rate reaches 75%; still time to complete forms

Reedsburg’s goal in the 2020 census count is to reach 10,000 people. The reason is mainly for development purposes, so those interested in building a housing or commercial development have an idea if it wants to set up shop in Reedsburg.

Becker said population is everything for developers when it comes to deciding if it wants to set up a location, especially in a rural area, and one of the numbers developers want to see is if its over the 10,000 population mark.

“The stores or restaurants will only move here if they think you have a population based on what will support them and allow them to make a profit,” Becker said. “So that’s why it’s important to have a population of 10,000 because a lot more developers will look at you and make a decision on whether they should move here based on that population number.”

Becker said the census is also important because of the $675 billion in federal funds distributed to local communities by population to communities for public works, schools, hospitals and roads, which is determined by the census data. The census also determines how many seats in Congress each state receives.