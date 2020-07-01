Reedsburg fireworks sales boom amid COVID-19 cancellations

He also attributes the increase in demand for consumer fireworks to many Independence Day celebrations ending up cancelled or postponed due to health and safety concerns with the virus. Both Reedsburg and La Valle have cancelled their fireworks for this year. Other cities, like Portage and Baraboo, have adapted their fireworks to go off in city limits and restrict crowd gathering.

“They don’t have anything else to do, there is no big celebrations, they aren’t getting together at the local pubs; they basically are staying home now and celebrating at home,” Callaway said. “They are becoming more of a family orientated, neighborly group and they are finding the fireworks is something that they entertain themselves without going into the big crowds.”

Callaway believes people are looking to do more home shows with the fireworks they purchase.