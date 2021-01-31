Reedsburg friends start Bait N Babes women's fishing line, hope to encourage more women to fish

REEDSBURG — Two friends from Reedsburg have turned a hobby into a business with the goal of getting more women involved in the sport of fishing and the outdoors.

Samantha Minor and Cortney Fry have been best friends for 13 years. Both love fishing and do it year round with any type from lake, shore, river, ice or on a boat. Fry and her husband also enjoy bow fishing.

In October, both women launched Bait N Babes, an online store offering accessories and apparel geared towards female anglers after noticing there isn't a wide variety of stylish fishing clothes designed for women. Before starting their company, Minor said she was a brand ambassador for another fishing line and was encouraged by her husband, Joe, to start her own. She ran the idea by Fry and both women jumped at the chance to venture into business together and become owners of their own apparel company.

Bait N Babes sells various apparel through its online store from hats and shirts to sweatshirts and hats with their logo, a fishing hook through a pair of lips. According to their business Facebook page, a long sleeved, V-neck shirt showing a woman fishing in the form of a heart monitor design was recently released.