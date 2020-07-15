Reedsburg restaurant closes until July 23 as precaution due to COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg restaurant announced it will temporarily close until July 23 as a precaution due to a possible exposure of COVID-19.

Touchdown Tavern reported on its public Facebook page in a July 13 post the business will close temporarily “in light of the information released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services” and is following the guidelines from the state.

“While none of the staff or owners are exhibiting symptoms, there is a known exposure,” the restaurant said in the post. “Our focus is on continuing to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.”

The restaurant's owners, Kari and Mike Walker, said in a July 14 email a nurse from the Sauk County Health Department asked if they had been in contact with someone from their personal life for 10 minutes who tested positive for the coronavirus and was within six feet of each other. The Walker’s said they did not have that level of contact with the individual but did have several very brief contacts and decided to close the restaurant's doors temporarily out of an abundance of caution. The exposure was not related to the restaurant.