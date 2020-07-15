Reedsburg restaurant closes until July 23 as precaution due to COVID-19 exposure

A Reedsburg restaurant announced it will temporarily close until July 23 as a precaution due to a possible exposure of COVID-19.
Touchdown Tavern reported on its public Facebook page in a July 13 post the business will close temporarily “in light of the information released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services” and is following the guidelines from the state.
“While none of the staff or owners are exhibiting symptoms, there is a known exposure,” the restaurant said in the post. “Our focus is on continuing to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.”
The restaurant's owners, Kari and Mike Walker, said in a July 14 email a nurse from the Sauk County Health Department asked if they had been in contact with someone from their personal life for 10 minutes who tested positive for the coronavirus and was within six feet of each other. The Walker’s said they did not have that level of contact with the individual but did have several very brief contacts and decided to close the restaurant's doors temporarily out of an abundance of caution. The exposure was not related to the restaurant.
Sauk County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jodie Molitor couldn’t provide information regarding the exposure due to HIPPA laws. She said the health department has guidelines to follow if an exposure or outbreak is identified in a business but doesn’t require a shut down.
“All the businesses that have made the decision to close have done that on their own being good business owners,” she said. “We haven’t taken the action to close anyone.”
An exposure is when someone comes in contact with an individual who tests positive for a COVID-19 case while an outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases in the same location, Molitor said.
Touchdown Tavern’s short-term closure comes amid the Sauk County Health Department seeing a significant increase of new COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to a July 14 press release from the health department, for the first 13 days of July there were 75 new cases of the virus, increasing the total cases in the county to 182 in total. The amount is an average of almost six new cases every day during that 13-day period.
Approximately half of the people infected with the virus in the month of July were infected in the community, not by a known case, according to the release.
