Reedsburg retail stores adjust to guidelines, challenges with COVID-19

Two months after the Safer at Home order was overturned and allowed businesses to reopen, some retail stores in Reedsburg are noticing sales come back to pre-COVID-19 levels while others are noticing a slower pace as they navigate through the health and safety measures the pandemic has presented.
Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile Owner Betti Jo Dorava has noticed business is slower at its location on 249 E. Main Street this year compared to when she opened July 1 last year which she attributes to almost all of Reedsburg’s summer events cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Recently, Party in the Park, scheduled for July 25 announced it was cancelling its annual flea market and activities. Other events like Concerts in the Park and Butterfest also cancelled due to the same reasons.
“That brings a lot of people to our town,” she said.
While Dorava said COVID-19 hasn’t been good on business, it’s also brought new opportunities, like new customers and people looking to spend their $1,200 stimulus check to boost the local economy. With craft and art fairs cancelled, new vendors have added items to the store. Dorava said more people who come into the store are purchasing masks, made by some of her vendors, with more places requiring it or thinking they might require it as the numbers of COVID-19 cases start to rise around the nation.
When the store was shut down during the Safer at Home order, Dorava began conducting Facebook Live sales for people to continue to see the items in the store. Even with the order no longer in effect, she wants to continue those live sales through the store's Facebook page and adapt it into her business model.
“People really liked them,” she said of the Facebook sales.
At Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile customers are recommended to wear a mask and are asked to respect the six-foot social distance if not wearing one when inside the store. Another Reedsburg business, The Flower Shop, is only allowing two people inside its location at 272 E. Main St. at a time and adapting to a “touch free” delivery method, where a delivery is set on the front porch of the home or business and no person to person contact is made.
Resale Beyond Expected, which is owned by the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation, is requiring masks and social distancing at the counter to limit face to face contact, while asking customers to respect personal space and remain socially distant. All three businesses say they are regularly disinfecting high-touch areas.
The Flower Shop was closed about four weeks from late March until April when the Safer at Home order was in effect until it opened for deliveries and curbside pickup for Mother’s Day. Almost two months later, co-owners Brenda Cameron and Jerica Schweich said they are seeing sales increase to almost pre-COVID levels with deliveries.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community,” Cameron said.
Cameron said a rough estimate on their internet sales show an increase of about 15% since the start of the pandemic, while foot traffic in the store is down a little. Deliveries to the hospital and nursing home have increased with more people sending flowers and arrangements, like balloon bouquets, to show support without seeing one another due to visitor restriction policies to limit the coronavirus spread.
The Flower Shop has also had to adjust to the challenges in the supply chain and shortages. Both Schweich and Cameron said flowers were in short supply when in California, Florida, South America and Canada were heavily affected by the virus. Now there is a shortage on blooming plants, like roses, due to South America getting hit with the virus.
“We have to order a couple weeks ahead if we know what kind of color we want,” Cameron said.
Sometimes substitutions have to be recommended because of the supply shortage.
“Sometimes we just have to make substitutions because you can’t get it,” Schweich said. “But we don’t make substitutions without informing our client.”
Resale Beyond Expected Store Manager Carrie Covell said donations have to be stored in quarantine for 72 hours before being brought out to the floor for sale. She said June sales were about the same as previous years. An outside shed at the back of the store where items are kept is about 75% full with donations, Covell said on July 10.
Covell encourages people looking to donate items to call ahead at 608-524-8757 due to the required quarantine and to make sure the space is available.
She said one of the emotional changes for the thrift store since reopening to the public in May is the amount of volunteers who regularly help have decreased from 24 to four because many people don’t feel comfortable risking the possibility of catching the coronavirus.
“We really miss them,” Covell said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.