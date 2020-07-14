Reedsburg retail stores adjust to guidelines, challenges with COVID-19

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community,” Cameron said.

Cameron said a rough estimate on their internet sales show an increase of about 15% since the start of the pandemic, while foot traffic in the store is down a little. Deliveries to the hospital and nursing home have increased with more people sending flowers and arrangements, like balloon bouquets, to show support without seeing one another due to visitor restriction policies to limit the coronavirus spread.

The Flower Shop has also had to adjust to the challenges in the supply chain and shortages. Both Schweich and Cameron said flowers were in short supply when in California, Florida, South America and Canada were heavily affected by the virus. Now there is a shortage on blooming plants, like roses, due to South America getting hit with the virus.

“We have to order a couple weeks ahead if we know what kind of color we want,” Cameron said.

Sometimes substitutions have to be recommended because of the supply shortage.

“Sometimes we just have to make substitutions because you can’t get it,” Schweich said. “But we don’t make substitutions without informing our client.”