Reedsburg South School project changes plans, could add units into another part of city

The plan to turn Reedsburg’s South School into housing could expand into another part of the city.
Reedsburg Industrial and Development Commission Chairperson Kurt Muchow said the developers plan to change the scope of the project to add units on another piece of property located behind Farber Funeral Home at 20th Street and Cottontail Lane. The reason is to make up for lost units in the gymnasium because the historical society said it has to be preserved due to the historic nature of the 80-year-old building that closed its doors last May.
Muchow said the developer plans to place six duplexes with two to four bedroom apartments, about 12 units, on the parcel of land. Muchow said he let the Department of Administration know of the planned changes in the scope of the project.
“It’s going to be all part of that same project and it’s all going to be part of the same section WEDA 42 application,” Muchow said.
Based on the memorandum of understanding with developer Commonwealth Development Corporation of America, the plan for the housing development at South School approved in April includes developing 48 units on the site, including 26 units inside the school building and the construction of 22 townhouse style units with a combination of 18 one-bedroom, 18 two- bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments. Common area amenities, like a community, exercise room, and onsite management, are also in the plan.
The city will need to create TID 10 to help with expenses in the project, which Muchow said could happen next year so the city can take advantage of the revenue. The application for the WEDA agreement is due in December and the city should know if it will be funded next April and construction could start by October 2021, Muchow said.
The county recently approved the $283,000 community development block grant for the project and the Department of Administration is putting together the grant agreement, Muchow said.
Muchow also shared an update on other projects within the city. He said the developer for the new State Theaters is making progress with plans to build the new movie theater on Viking Drive, including getting five contractor bids for the anticipated project. The developer of Huntington Park Apartment has also expressed interest in constructing the second of the third building of the project, but hasn’t reached a certain occupancy for the first building yet. Muchow said two interested developers for the business park have put their respective projects on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission also expressed interest in organizing quarterly meetings from employers around the community to provide information about the business to the public.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
