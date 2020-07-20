Reedsburg South School project changes plans, could add units into another part of city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The plan to turn Reedsburg’s South School into housing could expand into another part of the city.

Reedsburg Industrial and Development Commission Chairperson Kurt Muchow said the developers plan to change the scope of the project to add units on another piece of property located behind Farber Funeral Home at 20th Street and Cottontail Lane. The reason is to make up for lost units in the gymnasium because the historical society said it has to be preserved due to the historic nature of the 80-year-old building that closed its doors last May.

Muchow said the developer plans to place six duplexes with two to four bedroom apartments, about 12 units, on the parcel of land. Muchow said he let the Department of Administration know of the planned changes in the scope of the project.

“It’s going to be all part of that same project and it’s all going to be part of the same section WEDA 42 application,” Muchow said.

+2 Reedsburg approves housing proposal, submits funding application for South School apartment project While the first step to possibly turn the now closed South Elementary School into multi-fami…