Reedsburg Utility discounts $30,000 in chamber checks to rejuvenate local economy

Schuppner said the idea is to encourage people to spend money in the local community, like restaurants and businesses, to help the local economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristine Koenecke said about 100 to 150 businesses are members of the chamber.

Shuppner said the checks can be used to spend anywhere that is a member of the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, from grocery stores to restaurants and even their utility bill because the utility is a chamber member.

Koenecke said the chamber checks work just like a regular personal check. She said the additional money will be a huge contribution to the Reedsburg economy to help the businesses as they begin to recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“$30,000 is not a small amount,” she said. “That’s a huge amount that in one day hopefully will just be pushed back into the community over the next several months.”

Koenecke said the chamber hasn’t conducted a survey on the exact financial impact of the virus on Reedsburg's business community but knows every business in the area, from regular to seasonal, has suffered greatly after being required to shut down for almost two months.