Reedsburg woman sets up handcrafted jewelry business in upholstery shop

Kate Waldburger compares making jewelry to putting together a puzzle, a hobby she’s enjoyed for the past two decades. Waldburger recently brought her jewelry making passion to the Reedsburg area.
For 25 years, Waldburger traveled to art shows and festivals around the state to sell her jewelry, including Reedsburg’s annual Butterfest. When COVID-19 brought many of those shows and festivities to a halt, her brother, Exquisite Upholstery Owner Mark Lambrecht, offered her a spot to sell her jewelry at his business at 141 E. Main St. in Reedsburg.
“(When) COVID-19 hit I just didn’t want to do the circuits anymore,” Waldburger said. “So Mark (Lambrecht) said I should come here and basically I’ve been starting all over again.”
A selection of jewelry handmade by Waldburger is placed in the front window at the shop for those passing by to take a glance at the several types of pendants, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The rest are on a table in a small corner of the upholstery shop – along with a collection of gems and beads she’s gathered from over two decades of attending trade shows in Arizona.
Her inventory consists of many types of stones she shopped for at those trade shows and found herself, like rhodochrosite from Argentina, a gem from a mine at Death Valley, turquoise from Arizona and even fossils and sharks teeth from Morocco.
“I have a very wide collection of rocks and stones,” she said. “They come from all over the place.”
Every aspect of Waldburger’s jewelry making is done on her own from cutting and polishing at her home to wire wrapping. She matches the beads with the gems to make jewelry, and can also match wedding dresses.
She uses 14 carat gold or sterling silver for her jewelry, she said. Whatever she doesn’t have, she can make. If someone brought in a gemstone of their own, she can wire wrap it to make into jewelry.
Waldburger said she’s taught lessons to individuals in wire wrapping and lapidary in previous years. She said she could also teach lessons on a one-on-one appointment if people are interested.
Waldburger said those who want to enter the shop must knock on the door before entering to make sure everyone is wearing a mask, one of the precautions the business is taking with COVID-19. Hand sanitizer is available and must be used prior to handling any gems or jewelry, she said.
Business cards and a phone number is on the front door for people to call and make arrangements. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. After-hour appointments can also be made on prior arrangement.
Those who want to learn more about Kate’s Essentials can call Waldburger at 715-536-9978.
