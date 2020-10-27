Reedsburg woman sets up handcrafted jewelry business in upholstery shop

“I have a very wide collection of rocks and stones,” she said. “They come from all over the place.”

Every aspect of Waldburger’s jewelry making is done on her own from cutting and polishing at her home to wire wrapping. She matches the beads with the gems to make jewelry, and can also match wedding dresses.

She uses 14 carat gold or sterling silver for her jewelry, she said. Whatever she doesn’t have, she can make. If someone brought in a gemstone of their own, she can wire wrap it to make into jewelry.

Waldburger said she’s taught lessons to individuals in wire wrapping and lapidary in previous years. She said she could also teach lessons on a one-on-one appointment if people are interested.

Waldburger said those who want to enter the shop must knock on the door before entering to make sure everyone is wearing a mask, one of the precautions the business is taking with COVID-19. Hand sanitizer is available and must be used prior to handling any gems or jewelry, she said.

Business cards and a phone number is on the front door for people to call and make arrangements. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. After-hour appointments can also be made on prior arrangement.