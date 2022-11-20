Portage woman crafts a new life for herself

She has always been crafty. June Lauter, a woman who grew up in Poynette and considered Portage “the big city,” has always wanted to find creative outlets. She did a lot of painting. She appreciated local artisans, regional craftspeople, artists of all stripes. Creativity was something that gave her life meaning.

Life nearly came to an end for Lauter on October 10, 2015. “How can I forget it?” It was that day that she got into a terrible automobile accident. It was a head-on collision. It broke her in 27 places.

Doctors brought her back to life but told her that her life was now irreparably changed. She wouldn’t be able to walk without assistance. She wouldn’t be able to paint like she used to have been able to. She wouldn’t be able to be a scuba instructor – something she loved, having traveled the world to explore worlds beneath the waves.

The life she knew was over.

It was time for Lauter to be crafty. She had purchased a building in downtown Portage on Cook Street. This was right before the accident. She bought it as an investment. The bottom two spaces were storefronts. Upstairs were two apartments. She lives in one, making her commute to her job a short one.

COVID-19 came. The tenants downstairs vacated.

“I needed an outlet,” Lauter said. “I was doing a lot of rehab. I’ve always been into arts and crafts. I didn’t have a social outlet and I needed one. I like people. I like being around them.” Her physical difficulties coupled with the mental strain of the years-long pandemic were hard. “Maybe,” she said, “I could give local crafters a place to display their work.”

Again, it was time for Lauter to get crafty. With the help of many, particularly her cousins, Lauter opened Portage Craft Mall. It opened in June 2022. It opened with arts and crafts created by 28 vendors. Within a couple of months, that number rose into the 40s. Today, there are about 50 vendors selling their wares in her shop. The space is filled with everything from jewelry to garden art; fine art photography to tabletop gnomes.

“It’s taken off faster than I could have ever dreamed,” Lauter said.

She’s eager for more. “This gives me a place to be around creatives.” She estimates 90% of the vendors come from within 50 miles. She insists all vendors are Wisconsinites. Always looking for new vendors, Lauter said, “It’s a great bunch to work with.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, she’s got events ahead to keep people coming through the door. She likes the fact that she can keep prices low, helping local artisans, and giving customers a chance to support the local community. She said, “I love making people happy.”

On Nov. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m., Portage Craft Mall will host a tree lighting craft and vendor event for the whole family. On Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portage Craft Mall will have a cookie walk craft and vendor event. Expect cookies and crafts.

Admittedly, Lauter misses scuba diving. She misses swimming in the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, the Pacific Ocean. Perhaps, Lauter mused, she will make the Portage Craft Mall so successful she could sell it, get her passport renewed, and travel the world again. Another chapter in her life is yet to be written.

“People can’t tell me I can’t do things,” she said. “I can.”

She has. She does. She will. She’s crafty that way.