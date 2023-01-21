A North Freedom man driven to excellence

“Don’t trust anyone.” This advice comes from Randy Schroeder. “Never trust anybody out there driving,” the 66-year-old deliver driver said. “Don’t trust that they’ll stop. Don’t trust that they’ll turn. Don’t trust they’re paying attention.”

Schroeder, a North Freedom resident, has been driving for Sysco Baraboo for over 35 years.

“Don’t trust anyone,” he repeated, “not even me.”

Better to trust him on the road, however, than most anyone else. That’s because Schroeder was recently inducted into the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

“It was kind of a surprise,” he said, simply. “It felt nice.”

The Hall of Fame program casts a spotlight on the industry’s top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety. Over 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers are currently on the road, but only those with the best safety records and longevity of service qualify for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

Schroeder has longevity. “I’m the oldest delivery driver by far,” he said. Schroeder is a safe driver. He hasn’t had an accident the whole time he’s been behind the wheel of a Sysco Baraboo truck. He’s been behind the wheel a lot.

“I called in sick once,” he remembered.

He figures he’s driven around 1.5 million miles for Sysco Baraboo, servicing Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois, parts of Iowa, and areas in upper Michigan. Sysco Baraboo’s products are found in restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, and more.

There are some negatives to all that driving. Angry drivers and bad weather top the list. But, he’s content with the work he’s done.

“The best part of it is meeting people, to be able to interact with all sorts of people,” he said.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, the driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents during that timeframe, and may not have any moving violations within the last five years.

“Given the current driver shortages and supply chain disruptions, it’s an honor to acknowledge these professional truck drivers who are quite literally driving the economy,” said Mark Allen, President and CEO of IFDA, recently in a statement. “The IFDA Hall of Fame provides a permanent recognition of the skills and dedication these drivers bring to their profession — enabling our member companies to safely and efficiently deliver food and supplies to professional kitchens across the country.”

Schroeder was lauded late last year at the IFDA’s Distribution Solutions Conference in Tampa.

“I got a nice plaque,” he said. “I got a nice engraved watch. Everyone applauded.”

He also had a good time at the gala banquet and enjoyed the warm climes of Florida. Only this time, he didn’t drive, he flew.