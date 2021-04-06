WATCH NOW: Owner of Asgard Axe Throwing in Wisconsin Dells opens arcade bar in basement

The once empty basement of Asgard Axe Throwing in Wisconsin Dells has been morphed into an arcade that transports video game lovers to another world.
While it might look like a traditional arcade, some aspects separate Asgard Underworld Arcade Bar from similar locations. Co-Owner Dennis Mitchell said the “coolest part” about the arcade is the option for unlimited play, paying per hour to play an unlimited amount of games at $20 per person. Local discounts are also available for those who live in the Dells area, he said. Credit play is also an option.
A video game theme is seen throughout the atmosphere with artwork of the lights and designs of the bar featuring a Mario theme and Pac Man painted on the ceiling. The arcade opened the weekend of April 3-4 for spring break.
Asgard Underworld Arcade Bar features 37 machines with many types of popular games like Mario Kart, Donkey Kong, Pac Man, Bunk Hunter, football, basketball and pin ball. Mitchell said he hopes to add more games in the future.
Mitchell, who also co-owns Asgard Axe Throwing in the same building at 714 Oak Street, said he recognized the need for the arcade and bar in the Dells area, especially one offering unlimited play normally seen in major cities. In addition to children and adults, the arcade is something fun for other celebrations, like bachelor and bachelorette parties, he said.
“It’s cool. It’s something fun to do,” Mitchell said. “We don’t have a traditional arcade in the Dells anymore. Most of the arcades in the Dells are you know, win a prize, get tickets, more for the kids. This is more for the adults and the kids, but here you are just playing for the fun of it.”
Patrons 21-years-old and over can head to the bar, which features domestic and select tap beers, along with wine-based liquor products, while also playing one of the Nintendo-themed games at the bar for free. Cup holders are attached to the machines so people can enjoy a drink while playing. The bar also features a food menu.
Mitchell encourages those visiting Asgard Axe Throwing to head downstairs to check out the arcade. In addition, he would like those at the arcade to head upstairs to Asgard Axe Throwing to try their hand at axe throwing.
His hope with Asgard Underworld Arcade Bar is people will have more fun in the Dells are. The arcade also offers another experience to attract more people downtown with other construction projects in the works, like Elm Street Plaza.
“I love to see downtown Dells continue to grow in the right direction,” Mitchell said. “Bring more people downtown like it used to be.”
Anyone looking for more information can contact Asgard Axe Throwing at 608-432-3505 and its Facebook page. A website is in the works.