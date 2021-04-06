WATCH NOW: Owner of Asgard Axe Throwing in Wisconsin Dells opens arcade bar in basement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s cool. It’s something fun to do,” Mitchell said. “We don’t have a traditional arcade in the Dells anymore. Most of the arcades in the Dells are you know, win a prize, get tickets, more for the kids. This is more for the adults and the kids, but here you are just playing for the fun of it.”

Patrons 21-years-old and over can head to the bar, which features domestic and select tap beers, along with wine-based liquor products, while also playing one of the Nintendo-themed games at the bar for free. Cup holders are attached to the machines so people can enjoy a drink while playing. The bar also features a food menu.

Mitchell encourages those visiting Asgard Axe Throwing to head downstairs to check out the arcade. In addition, he would like those at the arcade to head upstairs to Asgard Axe Throwing to try their hand at axe throwing.

His hope with Asgard Underworld Arcade Bar is people will have more fun in the Dells are. The arcade also offers another experience to attract more people downtown with other construction projects in the works, like Elm Street Plaza.

“I love to see downtown Dells continue to grow in the right direction,” Mitchell said. “Bring more people downtown like it used to be.”