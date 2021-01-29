Wisconsin Dells Port Huron Brewing Company announces closure

A Wisconsin Dells brewery has announced its closing its doors.

Port Huron Brewing Company, a small, independent brewery located in the city's Business Park off Highway 23, announced on its Facebook page Jan. 27 its closing its business.

The post does not state a reason for the closure. The brewery's website does not mention the closure. Multiple attempts to reach the brewery for an interview were unsuccessful as of Jan. 29.

“To our wonderful Port Huron Brewing Company Family, it is with very heavy hearts to let you know that we are closing our business,” Port Huron Brewing Company said in the post to its Facebook page. “We have had an amazing journey over the last decade with all of you. We have greatly missed the camaraderie with all of you over the last year. We have met so many amazing people leading to phenomenal friendships. We wish that there could be a better PHBC send off, but with COVID, brewing it has not been an option.”

