Wisconsin Dells Port Huron Brewing Company announces closure

A Wisconsin Dells brewery has announced its closing its doors.
Port Huron Brewing Company, a small, independent brewery located in the city's Business Park off Highway 23, announced on its Facebook page Jan. 27 its closing its business.
The post does not state a reason for the closure. The brewery's website does not mention the closure. Multiple attempts to reach the brewery for an interview were unsuccessful as of Jan. 29.
“To our wonderful Port Huron Brewing Company Family, it is with very heavy hearts to let you know that we are closing our business,” Port Huron Brewing Company said in the post to its Facebook page. “We have had an amazing journey over the last decade with all of you. We have greatly missed the camaraderie with all of you over the last year. We have met so many amazing people leading to phenomenal friendships. We wish that there could be a better PHBC send off, but with COVID, brewing it has not been an option.”
The post thanks various entertainers and staff members over the years at the brewery. Port Huron Brewing Company said it will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 to sell mugs, shirts, glassware and other various merchandise. Those who want a mug from 2019 and can’t make the above dates can private message Port Huron Brewing Company to make potential arrangements. There will be no Port Huron Brewing Company beer available, according to the post.
Port Huron Brewing Company operated a 17 beer-barrel volume brewhouse and produced kegged and bottled beer, according to the brewery’s website. It’s named after the 1917 Port Huron Steam Traction Engine, a steam-powered tractor. According to a 2017 article from Capital Newspapers, the brewery opened in Wisconsin Dells in January 2012 and was Columbia County’s first commercial brewery since Portage’s Eulberg Brewery closed in 1958, and the first in Wisconsin Dells since Leute’s City Brewery burned down in 1899.
Port Huron was started by brewmaster Tanner Brethorst, who grew up in Lodi. After earning an agricultural business management degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brethorst studied brewing at the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago. The brewer honed his trade under the tutelage of established Wisconsin brewers like Lake Louie’s Tom Porter in Arena, Capital’s Kirby Nelson in Middleton and Tyranena’s Rob Larson in Lake Mills before coming back to Wisconsin Dells to start the brewery.
