Cambria-Friesland Hilltoppers

Coach: Jim Bylsma, 39th season (256-126)

Last season: The Hilltoppers played in the fall but had to either cancel or reschedule multiple games due to COVID-19 protocol. As a result, they only played in five games but finished the season with a 4-2 record because the last game against Randolph was a forfeit by the Hilltoppers in the postseason. Three of their four victories were to much bigger schools.

He’s going to be missed: Quarterback Kobe Smit was the heart and soul of the Hilltoppers for the previous two seasons. He accumulated 575 passing yards and seven touchdown on offense, plus 15 total tackles on defense last season. He's actually back helping coach defensive backs this season before heading off to college.

He’s back: Good news is the Hilltoppers believe first-team All-Trailways Conference receiver Drake Burmania will have a chance to replace Smit at quarterback. He led the Hilltoppers with 197 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He, too, finished the season with 15 total tackles on defense.