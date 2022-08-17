CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND

Outlook: The Hilltoppers might’ve lost two first-team conference players, but there are still a lot of talent on the team to help find success. Burmania was the starting quarterback last season who threw for 282 yards and three scores. In the backfield, he’ll have DeYoung (512 yards and seven touchdowns) and Krueger (475, 7) to help with the workload on the ground. They’ll also have sophomore Carter Drews (above) who played all over the field last season. He started on the offensive line as a tackle to begin the season, but eventually played every position besides center last season. Yes, that includes quarterback. Look for him to be an offensive threat as he’s also a leader on defense. He led the Hilltoppers with 75 total tackles at linebacker last season.