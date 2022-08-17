CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND

Coach: Jim Bylsma, 40th season, 260-131.
Last season: 5-5 overall, 4-3 Trailways Conference, first-round playoff loss.
Outgoing: Two big first-team All-Trailways Conference losses from a season ago were running back/linebacker Owen Jones as well as offensive lineman/linebacker Benji Szytz. Jones was the conference co-Offensive Player of the Year along with Fall River/Rio’s Gavin Wodill and Oshkosh Lourdes’ Wade Lindahl. Jones led the conference with 837 yards and nine touchdowns.
Returning: The Hilltoppers have a plethora of second-team All-Trailways players returning including senior defensive back Drake Burmania, senior offensive lineman Tate DeJager, senior defensive tackle Carlos Salgado and sophomore defensive end Trevor Krueger. Junior Isaac DeYoung was an honorable mention running back and junior Jason Weaver was an honorable mention tight end.
Outlook: The Hilltoppers might’ve lost two first-team conference players, but there are still a lot of talent on the team to help find success. Burmania was the starting quarterback last season who threw for 282 yards and three scores. In the backfield, he’ll have DeYoung (512 yards and seven touchdowns) and Krueger (475, 7) to help with the workload on the ground. They’ll also have sophomore Carter Drews (above) who played all over the field last season. He started on the offensive line as a tackle to begin the season, but eventually played every position besides center last season. Yes, that includes quarterback. Look for him to be an offensive threat as he’s also a leader on defense. He led the Hilltoppers with 75 total tackles at linebacker last season.